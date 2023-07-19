HOPE fighting home loan approval discrimination

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

If we tried to make a list of the advantages of home ownership it would surely be lengthy. Different folks have different reasons of course, but some reasons seem universal. Financial stability, control in the context of being able to expand, good long term investment (according to St. Louis Federal Reserve home values across the nation grew 80% between 2012 and 2022), opportunity to grow equity, increased privacy, federal tax benefits, fixed monthly payment versus rents that seem to keep increasing, added sense of stability – all of these are reasons why we desire to own a home.

Buying a home has long been considered to be the biggest financial decision that we make. “There is an emotional side to home ownership, particularly in the United States – it’s often baked into people’s vision of the future or part of the American dream. And it does feel good to own your own house; you can feel like it is a home and not just a temporary dwelling,” per Tom Figgatt, president of Portolan Financial in New Orleans.

What about pulling that critical downpayment together. Scrimping and saving, for years and years for most people, to come up with that almighty 20% down. Other areas of our lives have to be trimmed back, always focusing on a household/family budget, so many financial and spending decisions being made while always staying focused on the larger goal of continuing to save to be able to meet the mortgage eligibility requirements. Also, when good decision-making can lead to improved credit scores, one bad decision can strip away those gains and result in a lower credit score.

For those that live in areas that are not thriving economically, the lending landscape is even more difficult. What about wages – those who labor while earning lower wages, well it will be much harder to stay on task for a downpayment. Those who live in areas where their incomes and groceries are taxed at higher rates – the list goes on – it can be such a battle to be able to set the money aside to qualify for home ownership.

Now imagine you finally get there. You’ve done your research, found a house that you endeavor to make into your home, all the numbers are lining up – income, debt, credit score, downpayment – you are ready to roll, ready to elevate, ready to take part in a part of the American Dream, your heart is singing, and poof, your mortgage application is denied.

In March 2022, the Hope Policy Institute released a paper on mortgage lending patterns, titled: “HOPE Calls on CFPB to Strengthen HMDA Reporting to Identify Discriminatory Mortgage Lending Patterns in the Deep South.” Less than two pages long, but oh so hard to read – hard to take in the level of race-based discrimination that HOPE points out.

From HOPE’s paper, “Recently, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) requested comments on an upcoming study of the rules and amendments made to the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) since 2015. The HMDA was enacted in 1975 and requires financial institutions to provide data on their mortgage lending in order to ensure lenders are serving the housing needs in their communities, to provide data to guide public and private investment decisions, and to identify discriminatory patterns in mortgage lending and practices of mortgage lenders that may violate antidiscrimination statutes.”

“HOPE submitted a comment in support of the Bureau’s planned rule assessment and to point out some areas for study that are especially critical to fair lending and homeownership in the Deep South. This is evident in the homeownership gaps between black and white households in the Deep South. Disparities persist at every stage: originations, denials, pricing and foreclosures reflecting historic patterns of discrimination and the work that still remains to ensure fair housing opportunities.”

Here’s the comment HOPE submitted: “In the Deep South states of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee there is more than a 25% gap between black and white homeownership. This gap has widened between 2009 and 2019, with Mississippi and Tennessee experiencing a seven-percentage point increase during this time. Mississippi’s Black homeownership rate has not only not recovered from the Great Recession, it has steadily fallen every year in the decade since to its lowest point in 14 years; as just one reason why, in Mississippi, Black borrowers earning over $150,000 experience a denial rate (34%) that is higher than for white borrowers earning between $31,000 and $50,000 (21%).” See chart above.

HOPE is in the trenches, and they make their case with data, not emotional appeals.

On June 29, 2023, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau submitted its Fair Lending Annual Report to Congress. The top line of the report stated, “In 2022, the CFPB’s fair lending work centered on the consumers and communities most affected by unlawful discrimination.” Further on in CFPB’s report it states,” As the CFPB reiterated in conjunction with the release of our joint statement with the Department of Justice, Federal Trade Commission, and U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, we will hold creditors and service providers accountable for fully complying with fair lending and other federal consumer financial laws, regardless of the technology they choose to use.”

“The CFPB also continues to fight against bias in home appraisals and redlining. Families and entire communities are harmed by biased, inaccurate appraisals, as well as geographic discrimination, or redlining. Whether it takes the form of excluding neighborhoods with certain demographics from mainstream credit or targeting them with predatory products, the CFPB is combatting these unlawful practices to achieve meaningfully restorative outcomes for the affected consumers and communities.”

The Mississippi Link newspaper will keep an eye on this issue moving forward, and we already know that HOPE is constantly watching out.

The forty page report can be viewed at https://s3.amazonaws.com/files.consumerfinance.gov/f/documents/cfpb_fair-lending-report_2023-06.pdf.