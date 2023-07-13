Holmes Co. native holds luau to help underserved children with school supplies – CSLC HIPPY kids are among those to benefit

By Gail H. Marshall Brown, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

Georgia resident Rosalind Greer’s summer visit home to Holmes County this year was more of a mission than a vacation.

Greer, a Durant, Miss., native, organized and held a Community Hawaiian Luau Fundraiser, an inaugural give-back event.

The Hawaiian-themed event held Saturday, July 8, in Lexington at 302 Henry Street, raised more than $1,000 to help secure needed school supplies for underserved children in Holmes County, Pre-k through high school.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone for supporting this effort,” said Greer.

The children of the Community Students Learning Center’s (CSLC) Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters (HIPPY) program will also benefit from the proceeds. HIPPY is an international research-based program that prepares preschoolers for school readiness. It requires a great deal of supplies.

“School supplies play an important role in learning; all students need to have them,” said Greer, a teacher and the Literacy Content Lead for the third grade at her school in Georgia. A University of Southern Mississippi alum, Greer is working on her master’s in education with an emphasis on reading.

“These supplies are needed throughout the entire school year. To see students not have their supplies on the first day of school is heartbreaking,” she said. Greer said parents would ask her whether they could wait and send more supplies later.

She shared that such a great need is common in most underserved areas. According to CNN, in 2019, more than 15 million students needed more money for school supplies. Greer believes that it was even greater during COVID.

“When the COVID restrictions were lifted, the idea came to me during a “Luau Celebration of Everything’’ that I hosted in my home. To have a luau is to gather, unite and celebrate for a cause.”

That’s exactly what Greer, family, friends, community members and children did Saturday: gathered, united and celebrated for a cause.

The $20 admission included one adult and two children adorned in Hawaiian attire. Among the attendees were HIPPY graduates, their parents and others.

The luau included food, games, music, dancing and bouncy houses for the children.

“We went to the bouncy house, and there was a basketball hoop and ball inside,” said Javon Meeks, 9. Born in Holmes County, Javon is a 2020 graduate of the CSLC HIPPY program. As part of the foundation he received in HIPPY, Javon is doing well as a fourth grader in Michigan.

Asked about his most memorable HIPPY lessons or activities, he replied: “I like that I got to draw my body on a bunch of newspapers and the HIPPY shapes because I could build and make animals. I drew and colored pictures.”

Parents and community people say they were pleased to have attended such an event.

“They were ecstatic about giving and being a part of something they know will positively affect student achievement and their community,” said Greer.

HIPPY parent DeShenia Dixon Coleman said her daughter Saleah is a 2017 HIPPY graduate. “She is excelling in school. This past year, she maintained all A’s and took advanced English and hybrid advanced math, which puts her on track to take algebra in seventh grade. The program is a great investment in early childhood education.”

Donations to the Community Luau Fundraiser give-back effort may be submitted through August 1 via CashApp to $giveback39095.

Contact Rosalind Greer at 770 289-6545 for more information.