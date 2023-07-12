Unsung small-town heroes receive Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards – Keynoter urges audience: ‘Position yourselves to leave a legacy; and a good name.’

By Gail H. Marshall Brown, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

There was barely sitting room, Saturday, July 8, as families, friends, area citizens and supporters filled the Attala County Library, in Kosciusko, Miss.

The crowd had gathered to witness Jireh World-Wide Ministries’ (JWWM) presentation of multiple “well-earned” Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards.

“I’ve sat among kings and queens but today it is not about me; it is about you,” JWWM CEO, Dr. Arma B. Cooper, told the honorees recommended by her organization. “I just want you to know that I love you, and I appreciate you, and you are well deserving of this Joe Biden Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.”

The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest award in the land for volunteer services given by the president. Recipients of the award must have completed a minimum of 4,000 hours of volunteer service. The award is bestowed annually and distributed via various eligible organizations (non-profits, etc.) certified by the PVSA to recommend and present the award to eligible honorees.

According to The President’s Volunteer Service Award (presidentialserviceawards.gov) website, “This award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too.”

Cooper pointed out to the honorees that many of them have “tirelessly” accumulated “far more than 4,000 hours of volunteer service” in their lifetime.

The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award honorees presented Saturday were as follow:

• Mary Lesteen Sutton Ajoku, the first African American female mayor of the City of Cruger, Miss., who later served a “stellar career” as a public educator for 33 years in Washington, D.C.

• Bishop Williams Dean, Jr., pastor St. Paul, the Mother Church of the Churches of God in Christ, Lexington, Miss.

• Brenda Burroughs, a longtime childcare industry worker and entrepreneur for more than 35 years.

• Evangelist Deloris Thompson, a licensed and ordained preacher who started Women in Touch Conference/Fellowship Ministry, bringing women together for encouragement and empowerment.

• Pastor Haywood Hannah, a pastor and singing artist, who is currently enjoying retirement from an extensive career in public education.

• Julia Chavez, CEO of Chavez Concrete Finishers LLC and the founder and executive director of Saving Grace Mission, Columbus, Miss.

• Donna Washington, a veteran registered nurse and founder of a battered women shelter in Holmes Co.

• Pastor Katherine Weatherby, a pastor and board chair for North Mississippi Rural Legal Services, which is a non-profit organization providing free civil representation to low-income persons in the northern 39 counties of Mississippi.

• Elma Maxine Howard Smith (post humorously), a veteran educator described as “a quiet soldier who worked without ceasing for the advancement of her people.” (Smith succumbed earlier this year after being chosen but before the presentations).

• Dr. Arma Cooper, a nationally known preacher, prophetess, psalmist, teacher, workshop facilitator, life coach and entrepreneur.

• Leslie Howard Walker, retired school teacher and counselor of the Attala County School District and community activist.

• Diane Boutwell Gray, Retired School Teacher of Attala County and Community Activist.

Also honored by the award’s youth divisions were Cooper’s sons: Walter and Brister. Brister Cooper pleasantly entertained the audience with his musical keyboard talents.

The presentation program’s theme was titled, “Building Legacies and Transforming Communities” which coincided with the speaker’s message, “Building a Legacy with Excellence and Integrity.”

Dr. Jennifer Young Wallace of Jackson State University delivered an inspiring and rousing call to action on how to leave a legacy and “a name greater than riches, silver or gold.” Wallace is a tenured associate professor/coordinator of the Doctoral Program of Educational Leadership for the College of Education and Human Development at JSU. The Cruger, Miss. native and Alcorn State University Alumnae, told the audience the following ways to leave a legacy and “a good name:”

1) Cultivate the right mindset – have a growth mindset.

2) Decide that you will have to make sacrifices and do it in humility.

3) Take initiative to start the process and see it through. Set goals and be diligent.

4) Operate in excellence.

5) Empower others to step up. Prepare to pass the baton to the next legacy-builder.

“Help somebody, show somebody and love somebody. Thank you all and have a great day.”

Dr. Cooper thanked Dr. Wallace who received a standing ovation.

As Cooper presented each of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards, she expressed how much each unsung hero had poured into her life and into the various communities in which they served.

All honorees said they are humbled and most appreciative of the prestigious honor.

“We thank you for honoring our mom with this Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Cheryl Smith Brown, who accepted the award in memory of her mother, Elma Maxine Howard Smith. “Although she is not with us in person, she is with us in spirit.” Smith, a civil rights advocate, died at the age of 98.