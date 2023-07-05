What’s in a credo? – The Black Press is the unfailing and faithful voice of Black America, then and now

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

The Black Press is the unfailing and faithful voice of Black America, then and now.

According to wordreference.com, credo is a noun and is defined as a set of principles of belief; any creed or formula of belief. Its synonyms are doctrine, tenet and philosophy.

The credo of The Black Press reads: “The Black Press believes that America can best lead the world away from racial and national antagonisms when it accords to every person, regardless of race, color or creed, full human and legal rights. Hating no person, the Black Press strives to help every person in the firm belief that all are hurt as long as anyone is held back,” per www.nnpa.org.

“The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) is a trade association of the more than 200 African-American-owned community newspapers from around the United States. Since its founding 79 years ago, NNPA has consistently been the voice of the black community and an incubator for news that makes history and impacts our country,” per their website.

Earlier this year in February at the annual White House Correspondents Dinner, as President Biden started to wrap-up his remarks, he said, “Let me end on a serious note…during Black History Month this year I hosted a screening of the movie Till. The story of Emmett Till and his mother is a story of a family’s promise and loss, and a nation’s reckoning with hate, violence and abuse of power. It was a story that was seared into the nation’s conscience when Mrs. Till insisted that an open casket for her murdered and maimed 14-year-old son be the means by which he was transported. She said let the people see what I have seen. The reason that the world saw what she saw was because of another hero in this story – The Black Press. JET Magazine, The Chicago Defender, black radio and newspapers, who were unflinching and brave in making sure America saw what she saw,” garnering a standing ovation.

The Black Press traces its roots to 1827 when the first black-owned and operated newspaper in the United States, Freedom’s Journal, was launched as a weekly in New York City. This milestone was achieved against a backdrop of slavery ending in New York. They had a gradual emancipation law in 1799, and in 1817 another law that ensured emancipation for all others enslaved. The last slave was freed in New York on July 4, 1827, just a few months after the launch of Freedom’s Journal.

As depicted in the documentary, The Black Press: Soldiers Without Swords, directed and produced by Stanley Nelson in 1999, “We didn’t exist in other papers. We were neither born, we didn’t get married, we didn’t die, we didn’t fight in any wars, we never participated in any scientific achievement. We were truly invisible, unless we committed a crime. But in The Black Press we did get married, they showed us our babies, they showed us graduating, they showed our Ph.D.s. Public expression was one of the only weapons that we had,” per renowned journalist, Vernon Jarrett.”

The Black Press is a press of advocacy. Due to lack of advocacy for the black voice in other news organizations, The Black Press reports the news, but does so with the deliberate slant to ensure the black community is seen and heard. With cameras and pens, The Black Press became soldiers without swords, hence the name of the documentary. It can be viewed on many platforms, including https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wo8Pvr7TyP4.

Bigotry, discrimination, hatred, racism and lynchings were showcased in The Black Press, when typically, non-black newspaper would ignore the subjects. This was true at its inception, and it remains true to this day. The Black Press is unwavering, relentless, and makes no apologies. The truth will be told, and it will reflect the truth of Black America. It’s in the credo, you see. Not negotiable.

Last week, the NNPA held its annual convention in Nashville, TN., and this year’s theme was The Black Press – Amplifying Progress, Excellence and Voices of Black America. Meetings, panels, election of officers, and presentation of awards filled the four-day event with thirty-six speakers in all. The convention schedule, list of speakers, performers and the actual presentations themselves can all be viewed at https://www.nnpa-events.com.

The election of officers for NNPA are held every two years and after Karen Carter Richards, publisher of the Houston Forward Times, completed two 2-year terms as chairman, the organization now has a new chairman, Bobby R. Henry, publisher of the Westside Gazette, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Other elected officers include:

1st Vice Chair – Dr. Frances Draper, publisher of The Afro-America, Baltimore/Washington;

2nd Vice Chair – Jackie Hampton, publisher of The Mississippi Link, Jackson, MS;

Secretary – Fran Farrer, publisher of The County News, Charlotte, NC;

Treasurer – Cheryl Smith, publisher of The Texas Metro News and CEO of IMessenger Media;

At-Large Board Members elected were Denise Rolark Barnes, publisher of The Washington Informer, and Walter L. White of The Cincinnati Herald.

The Mississippi Link newspaper Publisher, Jackie Hampton, has served for the past four years as the national secretary for NNPA. As observed by this writer, her commitment to this position can only be matched by her commitment to The Mississippi Link newspaper. It’s in the credo, you see. We know all of our readers, subscribers, advertisers and content contributors join in thanking Jackie Hampton for her steadfast service as national secretary and wish her continued success during her term as NNPA 2nd vice chair. Being a part of The Black Press is a special responsibility, a daunting responsibility that has been cherished for 196 years and counting.