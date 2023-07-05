Independence for whom? – An unpopular question for many, but stark reality still for too many Americans

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

Our annual Happy Birthday to America has now passed – 247 candles are now blown out. A majority of the country is back to work after celebrations galore; backyard grilling, time with family and friends, concerts, parades, fireworks displays – most infused with patriotism in the land of the free, the home of the brave. No expense is spared for this holiday, a respite from the day-to-day grind, and in close proximity to summer having kicked into full gear.

From small towns to large cities all across the land, the celebrations take many forms. Many times, over the years, I made the four-hour drive to the U.S. Capitol from Norfolk/Portsmouth Virginia to sit on the west lawn of the Capitol Building to enjoy the annual birthday party concert – A Capitol Fourth. Hundreds upon hundreds of people are drawn there to celebrate our nation’s birthday. The gathering includes many active-duty military, retirees, spouses, and so forth. The theme rotates each year, placing emphasis on a particular war, conflict, or wartime era, while also highlighting one of the branches of the armed forces.

An inseparable link exists between our country’s independence from British rule and our nation’s military might – and the price paid through service that makes it so. Maybe somewhere in the midst of our annual celebration there is some form of reflection. What would we reflect upon? Would our minds go all the way back to the document declaring our independence? If so, surely, we would focus on the words, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” However noble these words sound, they remain as mere words, and ring hollow to many Americans.

More from the Declaration of Independence, “But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security. Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government. The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States.”

Yet at the very same time the thirteen colonies declared our independence, the practice of slavery was deeply embedded in those colonies. Estimates vary as to the numbers enslaved here, but after consulting PBS, History.com, and worldhistory.org – 388,000 to 461,000 seems accurate. PBS claims the number increased to 4,000,000 by 1860. Following the civil war, in 1865, the 13th Amendment abolished slavery. Wouldn’t it have been miraculous if that were the end of the story of America’s original sin?

But no enduring miracle came. No more physical shackles, for which we are profoundly grateful, yet as we are painfully aware, shackles can take many forms – especially for those whose mindset doesn’t fully and truly believe those earlier words – “all men are created equal.”

In white majority, at least for now, America – the living breathing reality of racial equality continues to be an idea, an aspiration at best. Progress has been substantial in the last 158 years since the abolishment of slavery, and lives have certainly been improved for many Americans, but not for all Americans. Here in America, despite the best intentions of many, there is a systemic governor installed. Yes, that type of governor. Merriam-Webster.com listed it as definition “4a: an attachment to a machine (such as a gasoline engine) for automatic control or limitation of speed.” Progress is allowed, but with limits – unless you are in the majority, unless you are European American.

Louis Menand, wrote an article for The New Yorker on January 28, 2019, entitled: The Supreme Court Case That Enshrined White Supremacy in Law – How Plessy v. Ferguson shaped the history of racial discrimination in America. In the print edition, the article was called: In the Eye of the Law. He concludes saying this: “After 1900, the South had Jim Crow, a legal regime of separatism, but the rest of the country had ghettos, redlining, gerrymandering, quota and exclusion systems, and the artifice of the local school district. De-facto discrimination – we now call it “institutional racism” or “structural racism” – is much harder to address. It requires more of people than just striking down a law.”

And there it is, the missing element – intentional embrace of “all men are created equal.” We lack it in our institutions, and we lack it in a large portion of our population. Just in the last week we have seen it clearly employed yet again in the highest court in the land. If we are to be honest, in America there are two words that should never be used together, because they embody a penetrating anti-truth – reverse discrimination. Despite being often referred to as the greatest nation, wealthiest nation, and most resourceful nation on earth – America’s original sin ambles onward.

As a nation, we don’t have enough remorse. We have never repented, and it becomes unlikely that we will with each passing year, even as the white majority slowly but steadily declines. Happy Birthday America.