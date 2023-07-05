Christine King Farris, prominent civil rights leader and acclaimed author, dies at 95

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

Ninety-five years ago, Willie Christine King was the first born of her parents, the Reverend Martin Luther King Sr. and Alberta Christine Williams King in Atlanta, GA. Like many oldest children, she watched over her two siblings, Martin Luther (born January 15, 1929) and Alfred Daniel (A. D.), born July 30, 1930. She continued her love for them throughout their lives.

It was on Auburn Avenue in the King home where Christine’s formative years were in large part shaped. Her grandfather, father and brothers served as pastors at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church which also – in large measure – impacted her for life. During the course of time, Christine became the longest-serving member at Ebenezer. Her stewardship enabled her to serve as a trustee, soloist and leader.

At the age of 16, Christine followed the path of trailblazers in her family by enrolling in Spelman College. Her mother, grandmother and great-aunt had made Spelman their alma mater. In 1948 she graduated from Spelman, having earned a bachelor’s degree in economics.

The scholar was denied admission to the University of Georgia because she was black. She later persisted in her educational endeavor and attended New York’s Columbia University, where she earned two master’s degrees in education.

In her continued pursuit of excellence, Christine held her first teaching position at Atlanta’s W. H. Crogman Elementary School. Ten years later she was employed as a Spelman educator and directed the Learning Resources Center until she retired in 2014. These dual roles afforded her opportunities to influence many students throughout their matriculation at the college. The educator-leader maintained lifelong relationships with former students and colleagues.

On August 16, 1960, Christine married Isaac Newton Farris Sr. Within this union two children – Isaac Newton Ferris Jr. and Angela Farris Watkins – were born. Isaac, an entrepreneur, was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church for 60 years. Christine and Isaac experienced 57 years of matrimony until his death in 2017.

Throughout the years, Farris supported the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. not only in his personal life, but also in the political arena. She joined him in the 1965 March for Voting Rights in Alabama and the 1966 March Against Fear in Mississippi. In search for equality, Farris was among hundreds of thousands of people in the history-making March into Washington, D. C.

In 1968 Rev. Dr. King was assassinated by James Earl Ray, a segregationist. Farris then teamed up with King’s widow – Coretta Scott King – as a founding board member of the King Center for Nonviolent and Social Change. Farris served as vice president and treasurer of the nonprofit organization. Isaac, her spouse, was project manager for the construction of the center. The center conducts educational programs and promotes research about Rev. Dr. King.

“I think of the things that I’ve faced in my life, and sometimes I question how I’m still here. I’m the lone survivor in my family,” stated Farris during a 2008 CNN interview.

Multiple tragedies within her family impacted Farris. Apart from Rev. Dr. King’s assassination, A. D. drowned in his swimming pool. Mother Alberta King was assassinated during a 1974 church service.

Despite these tragedies, Farris had the perseverance to move forward. In 2003 she published a memoir on her childhood and the siblings’ upbringing in the 1920s entitled My Brother Martin: A Sister Remembers Growing up with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This book and March On were inspiring tools. The author’s 2009 autobiography, Through It All: Reflection on My Life, My Family, My Faith – allowed her to pull the pieces of her life together regarding the legacy of her family. Beyond her publications, she was part of a delegation to Washington for a ceremony when Rev. Dr. King’s monument was erected on the National Mall in 2011. In 2017 she was present for the unveiling of the long-awaited statue of her brother at the state Capitol.

Among condolences are the following.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Christine King Farris, C’48, Spelman Professor Emerita and sister of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. We will continue to celebrate her impactful legacy on generations of Spelmanites and extend condolences to her family.” (Helen Gayle, M.D., MPH, President of Spelman).

“The King Center mourns the loss of Dr. Christine King Farris…We join the people of goodwill and worldwide in celebrating the life of our servant leader.”