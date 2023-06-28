Koinonia Baptist Church celebrates 35 years: “For such a time as this”

By Jackie Hampton,

Mississippi Link Publisher,

On June 25, 1998, a fellowship group of 22 people requested Rev. Walter Bowie, Jr. meet with them as a spiritual leader for prayer, counsel and fellowship. Because of the very spirit-filled meeting, the group decided to remain together for future prayer meetings and worship service.

As time progressed, Rev. Bowie was asked to consider organizing the group into a church and after much prayer, thought and discussion, on July 24, 1988, Koinonia Baptist Church was born. “Koinonia,” a Greek word meaning christian fellowship, depicts the love, concern and singleness of purpose exhibited in the early Christian church. The church name was adopted because the intent was for the church to have a vision modeled after the New Testament church – that vision being, to function as “The Servant Church in a Needy World”

Pastor Bowie was called home to be with the Lord on September 28, 2011 and Rev. Richard Morgan was formally named the interim pastor.

In 2012, Rev. Morgan became the second pastor of Koinonia Baptist Church, and on Sunday, he along with his entire congregation, celebrated 35 years since Koinonia had its start at a prayer meeting. The theme for the celebration was “For Such a Time as This.”

The speaker for the occasion was Rev. Dennis M. Grant, pastor of Jerusalem Baptist Church in Brandon, MS. He was introduced by Pastor Morgan.

Pastor Morgan said Grant was his big brother in the ministry, though younger than he. He spoke of him as a friend and a confidant. He told the congregation that Grant has a mind and a heart as did Pastor Bowie. He said he has a vision from a humility stand-point.

Grant thanked Koinonia for inviting him to speak on the occasion of their church anniversary and titled his message, “What Time Is It?” As he spoke from the biblical text, Ester 4:1-3, 13, 16, he elaborated on three main points for his listeners:

*Seek the Lord’s Face

*Stand in The Lord’s Strength

*Settle in your mind to suffer for the Lord if necessary.

He used Ester as an example of one who was willing to accept the possibility of suffering and the possibility of perishing in order to save her people. Grant explained, “Even though the royal decree stated one could not go see the king without an invitation, Ester was determined to see the king not knowing the consequences of doing so.”

Grant said even today, “For such a time as this, you might have to face some dark consequences that come your way.”