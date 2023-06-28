James Meredith arrives at the Capitol on his 90th birthday – March Against Crime from New Albany to Jackson concludes yet another mission

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

In sweltering heat, civil rights icon James Meredith, was led up Congress Street – from behind Jackson City Hall to the Mississippi Capitol – by the Jim Hill High School Band and a solid two hundred supporters. Photographers were everywhere as the band filled the air with energy and excitement for this special event commemorating Meredith’s continuing mission to fight for integration, and in this case, specifically focused on his March Against Crime – even at age 90.

Prior to the kickoff at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, June 25, 2023, we spoke through the open window of his car, where he was staying cool as long as possible before entering the unforgiving heat of the day. Dressed impeccably in his white three-piece suit, tie and favorite straw hat, he asked a helper to get him a copy of his speech and then gave it to me. It is titled – The Big Dreamer: James Meredith’s Fight for Integration – and delivering a deliberate message, stressed the final three words to me several times.

Katina Rankin and Mac McAfee served as emcees at the Capitol gathering. No strangers to the microphone, they exuded heart and professionalism tailor-made to the occasion – engaging the crowd and setting the stage for each presenter throughout the roughly hour-long event.

A stunning rendition of Sam Cooke’s A Change is Gonna Come was delivered by CRUZ The Dame. Nancy Branton, referred to as “Miss let’s make it all happen Nancy” by Mr. McAfee, then gave remarks about how the event came to pass – originating with a suggestion by his niece, Meredith Coleman McGee –and a lengthy list of those who helped the Walk Against Crime take place.

Branton stressed that all along the many stops, Meredith was met with an outpouring of love and acceptance of his message. She reminded that “57 years ago tomorrow, Mr. Meredith and 15,000 supporters walked right to this very spot, and there is a plaque on these Capitol grounds commemorating the second March Against Fear. Today we are all part of history. We are all part of this third mission, and we must all continue to take his message forward. Mr. Meredith, Happy 90th Birthday. Thank you…one town, one visit, one handshake at a time – you sir, are changing the world for the better.”

James Meredith, grandson of James Meredith, read from a part of the day’s speech: “Growing up in Kosciusko – nestled on the Yockanookany River, a little over an hour’s drive from Jackson, Kosciusko, Mississippi, was home to James Howard Meredith, who grew up on his family’s 84-acre farm. Moses Meredith or “Captain” – James Meredith’s father, played a big role in his son’s life, and instilled pride and self-sufficiency in Meredith at a young age. Working on his family’s farm and dreaming of a world beyond Kosciusko, Meredith’s big dreams would ultimately change Mississippi and the nation.”

The young Meredith went on to share: “What was once a dream born in Kosciusko became a hard-won battle that opened doors for James Meredith and for black people across the nation. Although Meredith is remembered as a force in the Civil Rights Movement, his journey also conveys a universal struggle of perseverance and bravery in the face of extreme adversity. This aspect of his story is one that generations – both current and future – can use as inspiration to seek and enact justice, peace and equality inside their communities and across the globe.”

Other speakers included Jackson Police Department Corporal Colendula Green, “…Mr. Meredith wanted to make sure that black folks were focusing on moral character of black people. He wanted to make sure that all the Christians of Mississippi focused on raising their moral character, and he promised God that he would spend his lifetime in doing so – 90 years everyone, 90 years…”

In introducing James Meredith, McAfee reminded that “he is the only citizen on planet earth that any sitting prime minister, king or president has sent a standing army – 30,000 troops – to defend the constitutional rights of one single citizen – that’s a big deal.”

Meredith approached the podium and began to speak when almost immediately misfortune struck. The podium, which was placed at the top of the stairs gave way, falling downward, and Meredith went with it. You could hear a pin drop as several rushed to his aide to get him up and into his wheelchair. They brought water, ice packs and a fan. Two and a half minutes later he took the microphone while still gathering himself, “thank you very much, thank you everybody for being here…life is a process…thank you…Mississippi is the center of the universe…what happens in Mississippi will happen everywhere…thank you…thank you everybody.”

McAfee then stated that Meredith had asked him to convey the following, “He is concerned with the state of Jackson, Mississippi, and, in particular he is concerned with what each one of us are doing, because we are all not 90 years old. We do know that when you are living in a world that is on fire, there’s a lot of things going wrong, and we want other people to join us and take personal responsibility for the world that we live in. It’s not complicated because he’s boiled it down to the Ten Commandments and The Golden Rule. Let’s get back to where we need to be; civility, patience, working with people whether you disagree with them or like them or not. He encourages us to take this battle to the next step. To use your talents, do what you are gifted with at birth.”

McAfee then sang Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On, with a sound system that was struggling since the podium debacle. Katina Rankin then presented Meredith with a book that she had written, entitled, “March On Children!: The Story Of James Meredith’s March Against Fear.” Tougaloo Men’s basketball coach Eric Strouthers, and his mentor, assistant coach Thomas Billups spoke briefly with anti-crime messages, and brought with them the 2022-2023 basketball championship team. Civil rights activist, voting rights activist, educator and author, Flonzie Brown Wright, spoke about the three P’s (Protect, Persevere and Participate) and made a presentation to Meredith.

The President of the Huntsville Alabama City Council, Meredith’s son, John Meredith, spoke movingly about the impact that his father made in his life, before bestowing a Proclamation making Meredith an honorary citizen of Huntsville.

The event rounded out with Hinds County Board of Supervisors President Vern O. Gavin delivering a proclamation, before the crowd honored Meredith by singing Happy Birthday. A phenomenal day with a phenomenal warrior.