Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley, Part 2

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

This article picks up where we left off last week with our in-depth interview with Brandon Presley on June 9, 2023.

Q: Data seems to indicate overall voter turnout was 60.4% in 2019. It has been proven that the majority of African Americans vote democratic. It has been said if more of the black population had turned out to vote in 2019, Jim Hood would have become governor. What can be done to convince more African Americans to get out and vote this year? Have you reached out to Stacy Abrams for advice or assistance?

A: We’re working with folks across the country who care about Mississippi and we’re spending the vast majority of our time looking at ways to work with Mississippi community leaders to have a great turnout in November. I’m proud to have gotten the endorsement of Congressman Bennie Thompson – about an hour after I announced for governor. We’re not stopping there, we’re working with pastors, local leaders, local elected officials. We’ve already knocked on 4,000 doors and this is our first complete week of organizing. We’re starting earlier than any other campaign on get out the vote efforts, and we are doing that because we are not going to leave any stone unturned.”

Q: Despite a 40% African American population in Mississippi, 94% of state agencies are led by European Americans. How does that sit with you?

A: I think that leadership of state agencies and executive appointments should reflect the population. I think that requires a governor who will take intentional action to bring diversity in appointments to make sure that all regions and races are properly represented. There is a ton of talent that we need in state government – and for African Americans, quite frankly we have not had a governor who has tried to reach out and tap into that talent. That is not something I will sit on the sidelines for – the Presley Administration will be completely reflective of the state’s population and the states diversity.”

Q: In Hinds County, the turnout was about 45% in 2019, yielding a 3.5:1 advantage for the Democratic candidate, what is your plan to energize this Democratic stronghold?

A: “Be in the community early on with a message that resonates and not take for granted any votes. We’re going to work hard for turnout and obviously Hinds County is a big part of that.”

Q: Jackson produces 29% of the state’s GDP yet is routinely slighted in funding. What stands in the way of the Capital City of Jackson being treated more equitably by the state?

A: “I think the first thing is you need to have a governor who wants to work with leaders in Jackson – government, business and community, to improve the city of Jackson in all aspects. Right now, we have a governor who is petty, who is petulant, who is childish, who seems to think it benefits him to disparage the city of Jackson rather than find a way to work together. I think it is the duty of the governor to work with all cities in the state and try to make them better and especially the state capital. Whether you live in Jackson or Iuka, no matter where you live, Jackson is the state capital. It’s a city that the governor should be engaged with and working together with – it’s a huge economic engine in the state, and first it’s the morally right thing to do and second are the economics. The governor should not constantly be in a battle with the city of Jackson. We are wasting time, energy and effort for cheap political points.”

Q: Black contractors and businesses receive less than 3% of contracts statewide, and less than 10% in Jackson/Hinds. Excuses typically center around capacity and bonding. Is there more to the story, and what could you do to address this inequity?

A: The first thing is, and we’ll be talking about this more over the next couple of weeks, I will place a priority on Mississippi based businesses getting more business from the state of Mississippi. Right now, there are a ton of good ole buddy bills that go on in state contracting, both for services, commodities and construction – he’s created it to take care of his friends and campaign contributors. I want to see a higher purpose in all of Mississippi government and prioritizing Mississippi businesses and Mississippi workers which are paid for by Mississippians. To me it’s very common sense that we should be supporting businesses here in Mississippi rather than some of the governor’s buddies that have an out of state business. Number two, morally it’s the right thing to do to build up the African-American business community, but also, it’s a wise thing for us to be doing economically. We cannot expect to succeed economically while ignoring the business community that comprises 40% of our population. This is the same old worn-out economic policy that has kept Mississippi on the bottom, and to ignore the African-American business community in our state is to bring about more economic problems. We need to work with the African-American business community so there can be more participation and remove hurdles in the process and create a fair playing field – it’s clear as a bell to me that what we are doing is not working and that we have got homegrown, Mississippi-based, African-American owned businesses that are being turned away from business with the state in favor of out of state corporations – and that’s just wrong; but it’s also something to be expected from a man who only cares about his friends and his buddies and his campaign contributors.”

Q: For the last 38 years, there has been one lone African American on the Mississippi Supreme Court – 11.11% in a state with a 40% African-American population. If you become governor, and a vacancy appears on the court, would you appoint an African American?

A. Well, I would absolutely have no problem appointing an African American to the court. I believe that African Americans have been underrepresented, obviously and historically, and unlike the current governor, I will have an advisory council on all appointments to ensure that those appointments reflect the state racially, geographically and across all sectors. If I’m wrong, I’ll stand to be corrected, but I believe Tate Reeves is the only governor in modern history that does not have a judicial appointments advisory committee. I intend to seek out the best minds and the best appointees that will carry out the law, blind to who the litigants are, and do a good job for the people of Mississippi and my administration will have a proven track record of increasing diversity in our government, whether they be vacancies or agency heads.”

Well, there you have it, the words of the man who may well become the next governor of Mississippi. We thank Mr. Presley and his Communications Director Michael Beyer.