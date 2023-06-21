Pamela Junior celebrates 35 years of service

By Jackie Hampton,

Mississippi Link Publisher,

A grand retirement celebration for the director of the Two Mississippi Museums, Pamela D.C. Junior, was held Thursday, June 15, 2023 at the museum located at 222 North Street in Jackson. It was sponsored by The Mississippi Department of Archives & History. A reception was held at 5 p.m. followed by a program of tributes beginning at 6 p.m.

Dr. Michael Matlock, one of several individuals paying tribute to Junior, taught her when she was a sophomore at Jackson State University and he and his family continued a long and loving relationship with her throughout the years. He flew in from Canada for her event and stated even though she would have forgiven him had he not been able to make her retirement celebration, he told his wife, and “I wouldn’t be able to forgive myself”.

Matlock said as a student Junior was “high energy, high capacity and high influence of classmates, quiet until she had something to say, and principle driven.” All of the speakers described her similarly.

Mark G. Henderson, director of JSU’s Maddrama along with several of his performers gave a melodramatic performance dedicated to Junior.

Two poems were written on the retiree’s behalf. Her cousin, Vicky Brown, paid tribute through a poem she had written and Amanda Furdge wrote and recited a poem as well. Both pieces of poetry brought tears and standing ovations from the audience.

Along with others, also speaking on her behalf and giving tributes included City of Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba and City Councilman Vernon W. Hartley, Ward 5.

Her sons Alfred Rashad Junior III and Jarrell Junior also gave a tribute to their mother. They talked about how hard she always worked, as did most who paid tribute to her.

Junior stated, “My cousin was right when he said I will slay a dragon for my sons.”

She said, “Those are my precious sons that I have worked so hard in trying to set an example for them. I worked harder because I was a single mother trying to raise two sons.”

She hesitated before saying, “So I guess I did something right by always showing them hard work.”

See more pictures, page 16.