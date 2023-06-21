Meredith Mississippi March for Freedom revisited

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

Fifty-seven years ago, this month, the indomitable James Meredith, set out to walk from Memphis to the Mississippi State Capital of Jackson. His purpose was to demonstrate that blacks could walk with dignity and exercise their freedom without fear of terror or abuse. Yet on Day 2 of the walk, he was shot by James Aubrey Norvell, a hardware clerk in Memphis. So much for freedom in 1966 Mississippi.

As we approach Mr. Meredith’s 90th birthday later this month, The Mississippi Link newspaper is revisiting his March Against Fear, its impact on the Civil Rights Movement, and where we are today in the Magnolia State with freedom and racial justice.

Per numerous sources, including The Smithsonian Magazine, the Voting Rights Act had been passed only the year before the march, and his goal was to inspire African Americans to register and go to the polls. “I was at war against fear,” he recalls. “I was fighting for full citizenship for me and my kind.”

Four years earlier, he’d become the first black person to enroll at the University of Mississippi, in Oxford, despite vehement protests from Governor Ross Barnett and campus riots that left 2 people dead and more than 160 wounded, including dozens of federal marshals.

“Basic rights of citizenship such as school integration and voting were systematically denied. Leaders and anyone else courageous enough to stand up and denounce Jim Crow status-quo, risked being killed or harmed by white racists. There was little or no recourse. Blacks in Mississippi were still mourning and being terrorized by the deaths of several prominent figures, most recently, Vernon Dahmer of Hattiesburg,” per a Dr. Roslind McCoy Sibley, the only child of Dr. A.H. McCoy and Dr. Rose Embly McCoy, paper commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the March Against Fear for the Veteran’s of Mississippi Civil Rights Movement newsletter, June 25, 2016. Please find a reprint of her entire paper in this issue of The Mississippi Link.

After Meredith was shot, “the Civil Rights Movement’s most prominent figures – ranging from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to Stokely Carmichael, whom TIME called “the most militant of all civil rights leaders”– swooped in to finish to trek for him, what became known as the “March Against Fear.” It is said to have grown to as many as 15,000 people once it reached Jackson on June 26, 1966. By the end, between 2,500-4,000 African Americans were said to have been added to state’s voting lists, according to some counts, per Time.com. The largest civil rights protest in Mississippi history, per Blackpast.org.

“Speaking at a rally of supporters in Greenwood, Mississippi, on June 16, Carmichael (who had been released from jail that day) began leading the crowd in a chant of “We want Black Power!” The refrain stood in sharp contrast to many civil rights protests, where demonstrators commonly chanted “We want freedom!” The emergence of Black Power as a parallel force alongside the mainstream civil rights movement occurred during the March Against Fear,” per History.com

Despite the passing of the Voting Rights Act of 1964 – the Act “had one major flaw. It did not address all the legal and illegal methods whites had used to systematically deny blacks the right to vote in state and local elections. Then on August 6, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the act into law with Alabama NAACP activist Rosa Parks by his side.

Laying out the importance of the bill, Johnson said, “The vote is the most powerful instrument ever devised by man for breaking down injustice and destroying the terrible walls which imprison men because they are different from other men,” per pbs.org. The timing and impact of the March Against Fear was profound and became a major milestone in the civil rights movements, predicated on the steadfast determination of one man.

Assessing our progress since then is an arduous task. There is no doubt we have seen forward movement, no doubt at all. Yet to realize all our freedoms more fully is like an obstacle course with a hundred speed bumps. Let’s look at a few of them: 1) when people die for our right to vote and we don’t exercise that hard earned right, we thwart progress, 2) when we allow impotent leaders to remain in elected office, we hinder progress, 3) when we don’t find ways to work together to push back against oppression and discrimination, we deter progress, 4) when we continue to turn to clergy for direction and support, but many of them have turned to their own salaries and housing allowances and other jobs, we become discouraged and our progress is stymied, 5) when we wait for national figures like Reverend Al Sharpton and Reverend William Barber to generate rallies and marches we have become apathetic.

Ask yourself what Fannie Lou Hamer (MFDP), Dr. King (SCLC), Floyd McKissick (CORE), Stokely Carmichael (SNCC), Aaron Henry and Vernon Dahmer would have to say about our current situation in Mississippi?

In February 2022, Meredith told Itawamba County Times, “I am on my last mission from God, to urge Mississippi to uplift our moral character by teaching the Ten Commandments, good from bad, right from wrong and the Golden Rule, to our young and to our uninstructed.”

Let us all heed his sage words and fearless actions, and join The Mississippi Link newspaper in sending best wishes for a Happy 90th birthday Mr. James Meredith.