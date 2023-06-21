Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley, Part 1 – The man with sights on being the next governor of Mississippi visits with The Mississippi Link in an expanded coverage Q & A

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

Nettleton is a northeast Mississippi town of less than 2,000 residents, and Brandon Presley was raised there by a single mother after his father was murdered on Presley’s first day of third grade. In a Youtube video entitled, Heartbeat, he mentioned being able to see through the floor in his home right to the dirt, and that his mother was the rock of the family and made sure that he and his siblings never felt as poor as they really were.

His campaign mantra of standing up for the little guy didn’t come about by accident. Census data indicates that 20.3% of those under age 18 and 30.9% of those age 65 or over in Nettleton, live below the poverty line.

He graduated Itawamba Community College and attended Mississippi State University, then returned to Nettleton and was elected mayor at 23 years of age, one of the youngest ever in Mississippi history. At 30 – in 2007, he was elected to the Public Service Commission, Northern District, again, the youngest in our history – and was reelected in 2011, 2015 and 2019 without opposition. He has served on numerous national regulatory boards and served as the president of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC), which is composed of regulatory commissioners from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. He has also served as president of the Southeastern Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, which is composed of Public Service Commissioners from the eleven (11) southern states and Puerto Rico.

Now, at age 45, his campaign to become the next Democratic governor of Mississippi seems to be running on all cylinders, garnering attention across the state and the nation. Everybody the world over knows about Mississippi’s torrid past, but even today, Mississippi is still sizzling – 49th in healthcare overall, 50th in healthcare quality, COVID death rate, life expectancy, fetal death rate, infant death rate, poverty rate, and incarceration rate, just to name a few, per U.S. News & World Report. And again 50th in Racial equity Index, per National Equity Atlas.

Presley gives no evidence of shrinking from our realities in Mississippi, moreover, his manner of speaking truth about the failings of the current occupant of the Governor’s Mansion is unrelenting.

Since announcing his candidacy in January, he has spoken out about our need to have a war on corruption – “We need to sanitize our state government that is infected with corruption so we can have a government that responds to the people, not just a government that is auctioned off to the highest bidder.”

Pillars of his campaign include curbing the influence of lobbyists and giant corporations, cleaning up the largest public corruption scandal in state history, creating a strong non-partisan watchdog, establish a “Governor’s Blue Ribbon Task Force on Transparency and Accountability” comprised of private citizens and good governance experts, to name a few. Visit www.brandonpresley.com to learn more.

Presley joined The Mississippi Link by telephone June 9, 2023, in response to our request for an interview.

Q: Democrat Jim Hood came within 5% points of Reeves in 2019, what have you been able to learn from his performance that can make a difference for you in November?

A: “First, we are going to compete for votes in every single county. Turnout was below normal in 2019. Our job is to compete and make the case why folks need to turn out and put Tate Reeves in the unemployment line, and send a signal that we are not going to take any voters for granted. I think it’s insulting to black voters when candidates in the past have at least intimated that African-American voters are automatically going to vote Democrat. I’m going to make the case that people should not vote against Tate Reeves but to vote for me.”

Q: In reading and listening to your campaign statements, it appears you are taking dead-aim at Reeves in the areas of integrity, transparency, decision-making and his lack of governing for all Mississippians. Is that a good summary?

A: “Oh, absolutely. The fact is that we are in the middle of the largest public corruption scandal in Mississippi state history and Tate Reeves is square-dab in the middle of it. He fires the independent prosecutor that was put in place to investigate all those who had been involved in this scandal when that prosecutor was getting too close to his buddies and campaign contributors. He is the poster child of the corrupt good ole boy system. He lives for campaign contributions rather than governing the state. He is the exact kind of politician that I am in the race to clean out of state government.”

Q: What is your plan for convincing rural voters and the increasing numbers of independent voters across Mississippi to give you chance to lead our state?

A: “I think rural voters, urban voters, suburban voters, white and black, men and women, all are concerned with the corrupt good ole boy network in Mississippi that has led to the welfare scandal. And they know in their gut that state government does not exist to work for them as it currently stands, it exists to help out lobbyists, those that are in the rights crowds in Jackson under the Capitol, and everybody else is left out. My message is a message that cuts across all sectors of Mississippi’s population, and one that rural voters and independent voters can embrace. This is top-of-mind for Mississippi voters and it’s the reason we’re carrying our message to all 82 counties.”

Next week’s issue will contain the remainder of our interview with candidate Presley, including his full responses to six additional questions.