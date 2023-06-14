The Life & Legacy of Medgar Wiley Evers

By Jackie Hampton,

Mississippi Link Publisher,

It has been 60 years since the assassination of Medgar Evers. The Mississippi Link is proud to pay tribute to one of the most effective civil rights advocates in the state of Mississippi and for the entire country. He served as the NAACP’s first field secretary in Mississippi.

Evers, a decorated U.S. Army combat veteran who had served in World War II, was engaged in efforts to overturn segregation at the University of Mississippi, end the segregation of public facilities and expand opportunities for African Americans including the enforcement of voting rights.

A college graduate, Evers became active in the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s. Following the 1954 ruling of the United States Supreme Court in Brown v. Board of Education that segregated public schools were unconstitutional, Evers challenged the segregation of the state-supported public University of Mississippi, applying to law school there. He also worked for voting rights, economic opportunity, access to public facilities, and other changes in the segregated society.

Evers was murdered at his home on June 12, 1963, by Byron De La Beckwith, a member of the White Citizens’ Council in Jackson. This group was formed in 1954 in Mississippi to resist the integration of schools and civil rights activism.

In the early morning of Wednesday, June 12, 1963, just hours after President John F. Kennedy’s nationally televised his Civil Rights address, Evers pulled into his driveway after returning from a meeting with NAACP lawyers. His family had worried for his safety that day, and Evers himself had warned his wife that he felt in greater danger than usual.

Emerging from his car and carrying NAACP T-shirts that read “Jim Crow Must Go,” Evers was struck in the back with a bullet. The bullet passed through his heart. Initially thrown to the ground by the impact of the shot, Evers rose and staggered 30 feet (10 meters) before collapsing outside the door of his home. His wife, Myrlie, was the first to find him.

Evers was taken to the local hospital in Jackson, where he was initially refused entry because of his race. The Evers’ family explained who he was, and he was admitted; he died in the hospital 50 minutes later, three weeks’ shy of his 38th birthday.

His murder and the resulting trials inspired civil rights protests, and his life and death inspired numerous works of art, music and film. Although all-white juries failed to reach verdicts in Beckwith’s first two trials in the 1960s, he was convicted in 1994 based on new evidence.

De La Beckwith was convicted of murder on February 5, 1994, after having lived as a free man for much of the three decades following the killing. De La Beckwith appealed his conviction in the Evers case but the Mississippi Supreme Court upheld it and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear it. He died at the age of 80 in prison on January 21, 2001.

As a veteran, Evers was buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.