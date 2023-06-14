Rankin County NAACP hosts town hall – The terrorizing and assault of Micheal Jenkins and Eddie Parker on January 24, 2023

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Brandon was the site for a town hall hosted by the Rankin County NAACP branch, Concerned Citizens of Rankin County and Building Bridges for Community Unity and Progress. Lunch was available at noon, and the town hall was from 1- 2:45 p.m.

Rankin County NAACP President Angela Harper English set the tone for the event with remarks, before other speakers took to the podium, and then the floor was opened to comments and questions from the audience of well over 100.

English said, “We are here today representing the victims of assault by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department. This is our main concern today. There are many things going on, but this takes precedence. This didn’t start today, many of you were here when J.B. Torrence was here, and he kept getting elected over and over again, and he kept terrorizing people of color and poor white people.

“We are here today because justice is not spelled just-us. Whether you voted Democrat or Republican, when these people take office, they take an oath to protect and serve everybody – not just a select few. They have not been doing what they were elected to do. They have been terrorizing, traumatizing, beating, dehumanizing, torturing, kidnapping – they have committed all kinds of heinous crimes. We want accountability from our elected officials, starting with Sheriff Bryan Bailey – I invited him, personally brought the flyer to his office. I don’t see him. Put your hands up to your ear, do you hear him? We haven’t heard from him since this incident happened.

“I had a meeting last night; it was with the United States Department of Justice. I was so glad they came. And I want you to know, the case is practically won. We want accountability and we want justice, and we want the six officers to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The DOJ wanted me to know they are going to be indicted on hate crimes.”

Marquell Bridges is the CEO of Building Bridges for Community Unity and Progress and he travels the country working with impacted families and building resources, getting them attorneys, getting their stories heard, and anything else that is needed to help get them justice.

Bridges shared about the 2021 death of Damien Cameron – “Again it was Rankin County deputies in a confrontation which ended with Cameron being transported to the hospital on life support, and later dying. How do you explain this? They refused to turn over body-cam video. They don’t respect us, and they target us.”

He then moved on to the Jenkins/Parker incident, where comments included “when I heard about this there is no way I could have expected it to be true…six white officers sexually assaulting Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker with a dildo, you would have expected that they could never do that while they were handcuffed, and then waterboarded with alcohol and milk, and that they would not have stripped them naked and make them shower together…it defies any expectations. Before they left, they put a gun in Michael Jenkins’ mouth and fired a shot. I never thought all of that could be true, but it is. The taser report indicates they were tazed over thirty times.”

Attorney Trent Walker reported that he “grew up in Rankin County and can remember as a little boy hearing the grownups talk about Sheriff Torrence and how bad things were with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.” He recounted numerous cases that he has been aware of where black men have been harassed and assaulted by Rankin County officers and nothing ever gets done about it. He emphasized that black men simply do not know what will happen when they have an encounter with law enforcement in Rankin County. “As someone born and raised here, it is past time that we do something different from what we have been doing. The death penalty is not the penalty for every crime, and it shouldn’t be.”

In wrapping up his main remarks, he said, “Whenever events happen, and they come in shooting, there ends up having to be falsification of records to cover up the farse, and that they are only serving and protecting middle-class white residents and having open season on black people and poor white people, and that it’s been going on for a hundred years here. In many cases there is an interracial component that just sets them off, and there is a pattern, and we have to find a way to lay this out so that no court in the land could ever deny it.”

When the floor was opened for questions, numerous people came forward, some with questions, others with comments about their experience with Rankin deputies, and others to encourage the community to take a stand and get energized as a community.

Walker was then asked by an attendee what advice he would give to men who find themselves in similar situations. He answered, “Do everything you can to comply, do whatever you can to survive, make no statement to the police about anything that you are being accused of – people have a right to remain silent for a reason, use that right, and lastly, as soon as you can contact a lawyer who can assist you.”

Following this town hall, on Monday, June 12, NBC News reported, “In a news release, Attorney Malik Shabazz said that he would file 22 claims of federal civil rights violations in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi before Monday. The men (Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker) will seek $400 million in compensatory and punitive damages.”