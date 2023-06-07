Tougaloo College President Carmen Walters announces she is stepping down

By Jackie Hampton,

Mississippi Link Publisher,

In a message to the Tougaloo College family, President Carmen J. Walters announced Tuesday that she is stepping down as president of Tougaloo College, effective June 30, 2023. She stated in her message “Tougaloo College is a remarkable institution with enviable academic excellence and activism legacy. Its impact on our alumni, the state of Mississippi, and our nation is immeasurable, and I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to lead this historic institution.”

Tougaloo College Board of Trustees Chairman Edmond E. Hughes, Jr. stated in a message to the Tougaloo College Community, “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we thank Dr. Walters for her service to the college and her efforts to build upon our 155-year history.” He continued, “We are especially grateful to Dr. Walters for her leadership over these past four years – leading the college through the COVID-19 global pandemic, significantly increasing the college’s endowment and strengthening our external partnerships with organizations such as the United Negro College Hund (UNCF), among others.”

“As I reflect upon my time as president, I wish to thank the Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, students and alumni for their support. It has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to represent this distinguished institution through my interactions with several national leaders, policymakers and other stakeholders. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to represent Tougaloo College,” said Walters.

Walters continued, “I will always reflect on my tenure at the college with pride, and root for its continued success as a passionate supporter.”

Dr. Donzell Lee was unanimously appointed by the board to serve in an interim capacity effective July 1, 2023. He served as interim president of Alcorn University during its 2018-2019 presidential search.

Hughes stated there will be a national search for Tougaloo’s next president.