Mount Nebo Baptist Church celebrates 100 years



By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

“We’re Sending Praises Up and Stepping Our Commitment Up: Thank God for 100 Years” was the theme for the centennial anniversary of Mount Nebo Baptist Church, pastored by Rev. John A. Wicks, Jr. The church is located at 1245 Tunica Street in Jackson.

The celebration was held in the church sanctuary Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. A welcome was presented in music by five members of The Grant family singing “Lift Up Holy Hands and Worship Him.”

A historical view of Mount Nebo was presented by Pamela Junior, who recently retired as director of the Mississippi History & Civil Rights Museums in Jackson. She thought about her early days at Mount Nebo and began singing a few lyrics of “Jesus loves me, This I Know.” She gave a historical review beginning with that of six believers whom she said stood on hope when starting and chartering Mount Nebo in October 1923.

A tribute was offered to the first lady of Mount Nebo from the youth ministry, thanking her for her dedication love, service and kindness, which Pastor Wicks called a tear jerker. Sister Mariah Redmond who served as first lady from 1972-2000 was recognized by Pastor Wicks. Other first ladies that were present from various other churches were also recognized.

Candace Miller, New Member Assimilation coordinator at Brown M.B. Church in Southhaven, MS introduced the anniversary speaker, Dr. Bartholomew Orr, pastor of Brown M. B. Church.

Pastor Orr, entered the pulpit after a musical selection from members of the Brown Baptist Church Musical Ensemble, climbed into a big box that was brought to the pulpit, and from inside that box he spoke on the subject, “Outside the Box.” He asked the questions, “Is there a solution to the pollution all around us? What is the fix to the brokenness we see in our communities? How can we change the situations we see and who is it that can solve the problems? After sharing that neither police, politicians, parents, policies, ammunition, etc, could not alone, solve the numerous problems in the world today.

He developed his message using scripture taken from Matthew 4: 23-25 and Matthew 9:35-38. He closed his message by saying to the listeners “We must be bold enough to think outside the box.” Pastor Orr stepped out of the box, walked down the aisle and told Mount Nebo that God was not done with them yet. He said, “Don’t let success keep you inside the box, keep going to higher heights.”

Pastor Wicks, in his comments, said, “We have our charge for the next 100 years, and we are coming outside the box.”