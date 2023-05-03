Democracy Under Siege in Mississippi: Fighting efforts to suppress the will of black and marginalized citizens



By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

Celebrating 50 years in 2023, the Children’s Defense Fund is a national child advocacy organization that has worked relentlessly to ensure a level playing field for all children. The organization envisions a nation where marginalized children flourish, leaders prioritize their well-being, and communities wield the power to ensure they thrive. The only national, multi-issue advocacy organization working at the intersection of child well-being and racial justice, CDF advances the well-being of America’s most diverse generation, the 74 million children and youth under the age of 18 and 30 million young adults under the age of 25.

CDF’s grassroots movements in marginalized communities build power for child-centered public policy, informed by racial equity and the lived experience of children and youth.

Its renowned CDF Freedom Schools are conducted in nearly 100 cities and 30 states and territories. The CDF Southern Regional Office (CDF-SRO) has built a network of religious and community organizations, children’s advocates, youth leaders and public and elected officials across the South since 1955.

On Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. CT, at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum’s Community Room (222 North Street, 2205, Jackson) the CDF national leadership and Board of Directors returned to the organization’s birthplace to discuss with state leaders and experts the condition of democracy in Mississippi as the legislative session comes to a close and the gubernatorial campaign ramps up.

CDF’s new President and CEO, the Rev. Dr. Starsky D. Wilson, succeeds CDF founder Marian Wright Edelman.

Panelists shared how they could activate community power to advance just economic policies that center around children’s needs.

According to Robert L. Johnson III (Mississippi House of Representatives Democratic Caucus Leader) children and adults in Mississippi experience poverty at a high rate. “We see hospitals about to close. We had people in the middle of a tornado having to drive 40 miles to the hospital, not because the hospital had been destroyed by the tornado, but because the hospital was closed, because the state of Mississippi refused to take Medicaid expansion,” said Johnson.

Mississippi native and Jackson State University’s first Truman Scholar and ACLU of Mississippi Coordinator – Maisie Brown – voiced her concern: “What we see going on in Mississippi makes it really hard for young people to stay here after they graduate. Now there is not an option for abortion. For residents to go day to day without running water, a lot of young people don’t see why they need to stay here and fight so hard when they can go to a place that doesn’t have these difficulties. Teachers here in Jackson are changing career paths because they argue they don’t get paid enough.”

Panelists concurred that most elected officials do not represent the progressive views held by Mississippians. Hence, Wilson explained that threats to democracy are visible in Mississippi [but] “we pay close attention to things hindering children’s progress.”

Johnson pinpointed that the issues before the panelists were not new.

“The same leadership never spends any money to help the city of Jackson and turns around to put blame on the city for their leadership. If you want to fight crime, [then] put some money in the neighborhoods. People care about every firm leaving Jackson. If there’s no tax base and economic hope for the people in Jackson, then you’re doing nothing. Make Jackson a place where people want to invest.”

Brandon Jones, director of Political Campaigns at the Southern Poverty Law Center, informed panelists and onlookers that they were starting to figure out leadership among southern states. “We saw something happening in Georgia in 2021. They narrowed the time when people can vote early. That’s just a slice of what we’re seeing across the South.”

Phaedra Robinson – CDF Southern Regional Office Senior Policy Consultant, The Bratton Group, said, “People refuse to see communities that we’re working for. A lot of black women have died because people thought it was okay for them to have less medical coverage. People don’t have access to hospitals. They refuse to expand Medicaid. People are in need of assistance because the governor’s system doesn’t work. Ultimately what we’re trying to do is to get people resources who are in need.”

Brandon injected, “The system is designed to take away your spirit and to get you to stop. We have to think [though] how to start for success.” He concluded that there are four things that must be done: “(1) we have to organize; (2) we need to reveal who’s on the ballot for election; (3) we have to pool resources for black and white women; and (4) we need to mobilize and organize for where the money went that was intended for potential recipients.”

In response to the discussion, Johnson remarked, “When white people in Mississippi say they’re doing something good for you, they’re dictating to you how they want you to behave. They want to maintain the antebellum South and the plantation mentality.”

To Oleta Garrett Fitzgerald (moderator, Southern Regional Office Director, CDF), Johnson asserted, “We’re happy to have had this conversation to be filtered back into the community. We appreciate what you’re doing.”