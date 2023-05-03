Crisler holds press conference stating he plans to stay in the race

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

Marshand Crisler, candidate for Hinds County sheriff stated in a press conference held at 5:45 p.m. in front of the Hinds County Courthouse Monday, “A person is innocent until proven otherwise.”

Crisler, who was recently indicted on federal charges, is accused of accepting thousands of dollars in bribes, as reported by WAPT-TV on April 27, 2023.

Crisler went on to say, “I look forward, like any American charged with a crime, to my day in court. And in so doing, I am under no obligation to withdraw from seeking public office.” He thanked those that had assembled to stand with him.

Crisler said the press conference was not intended to address the indictment itself or any impending charges associated with it, but rather he stated, “Despite my current legal status, I would like to remind most of the citizens of Hinds County, as well as some others, that I am still a servant of the people and child of the Most High.”

He spoke of his years of service in law enforcement and senior executive positions and said he was most proud of his service in the U.S. Marines, Army and Air Force.

In closing Crisler said, “In light of everything going on in our communities, both locally and nationally, I continue to encourage Hinds County citizens in general, but particularly those who live in our capital city, to exercise your right to vote.”