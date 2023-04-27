Good Morning America visits Rolling Fork after EF-4 tornado hit the area over one month ago

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

Reporting live, Robert Robert’s, co-anchor from Good Morning America (GMA), rolled into Rolling Fork, MS early Wednesday morning after spending the night in Vicksburg, MS and toured the area that had been devastated by the March 24 EF-4 tornado that hit several counties in Mississippi.

Roberts, who is a native of Pass Christian, Mississippi, said GMA was there to support the citizens of Rolling Fork and this was the first phase of their initiative to help this community re-build.

She referred to the initiative as the 3 R’s – ‘the removal, the re-building and the re-opening of Rolling Fork.’ She reported on how neighbors were helping neighbors in the community and how others from around the country were there to help with the clean-up as a result of the devastation that claimed the lives of 13 people in the community. The majority of the 1,700 people living in Rolling Fork, a city with 35% living below the poverty line, lost their homes and businesses, but with what seems to be the theme “Mississippi Strong” people are hopeful.

“We will build better than ever said Police Chief Michael Myles, who escorted Roberts around town showing her more of the devastation, including where his home once stood. He said volunteers have been here to help since the storm.

Tracy Harden, owner of the very popular but destroyed Chuck’s Dairy Bar said she is still very saddened over the lives that were lost and all the devastation that people are suffering but she has plans to re- build the her business. Currently, the business is operating out of a mobile food truck.

To help with getting supplies back and forth to the truck, Roberts presented Harden with $10,000 worth of gifts cards donated by Double Quick to help with fuel.

Roberts also presented a check to Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker from Big Lots for $20,000 to help with the clean-up and other needs.

WAPT-16 anchor Scott Simmons reported that WAPT-16 collected 30,000 pounds of food and $11,000 in cash donations to assist with the devastation. A WAPT Tornado Relief Drive was held Monday at Kroger on I-55 North in Jackson.

Roberts said there is something very special about Rolling Fork.