Profile in leadership: Augustus Leon Collins

The Mississippi Link newspaper takes pride in calling “attention” and rendering a “hand salute” to a Mississippi-born and raised officer and leader of the highest distinction

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

In 2019, when accepting the Mississippi Center for Justice, Champions of Justice Honor, General Augustus Leon Collins spoke of growing up a country boy from Booneville, Mississippi. He thanked his parents, Leroy and Deborah Williams, who he claimed “never gave up on me even though I was a handful. I grew up in an era when other parents in the neighborhood would grab me by the ear, pinch my thigh, or slap me in the back of the head when they saw me doing wrong or not living up to my family’s expectations. They believed in me, and they encouraged me that I could become more than a tractor driver.”

than a tractor driver. That he surely did. Rising from the rank of Private to Major General through the years, selected as Brigade Commander of the 155th Brigade Combat Team, deployed to Haswah, Iraq from 2004-2006 – becoming the first African American to attain the rank of General Officer in the history of the Mississippi National Guard. He commanded 4,500 Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines in the Iraqi Theatre of Operations, while most of Americans slept safely at night. His combat team captured over 1,500 terrorists, seized more than 28,000 weapons, and confiscated over 18,000 pounds of munitions during the twelve-month deployment.

Upon returning from Iraq, his final tour of duty was as Director of Mobilization at U.S. Army Forces Command, Fort McPherson, Georgia – responsible for matters pertaining to mobilization and employment of Army National Guard and United States Army Reserve units and Soldiers and deployment of all Active-Duty Forces for Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom and serving as a principal advisor for Homeland Security.

Despite his decades of service to the United States and rising to the General Officer ranks, and retiring with over thirty years of service, the story hardly ends there. How could it? He has never forgotten those early lessons of instruction, correction, encouragement and humility. He exudes a genuineness not often observed in such an accomplished person, persistently giving credit for any success to those who came before him, those around him and to God. “It is God who has ordered my steps to be at the right place at the right time, and to always be mindful of what we leave for the next generation.”

After his military service he went on to serve for three years as one of three commissioners for the Mississippi Workers’ Compensation Commission, located in Jackson, MS. He had been appointed by Governor Haley Barbour. Then on to MINACT, Inc. as executive vice president for Strategic Planning. MINACT, Inc. is a privately owned and operated corporation for which an entire article could be written. They specialize in training and developing young adults, through eleven Job Corps Centers in numerous states.

Once again though, a Mississippi Governor came calling for Augustus Leon Collins. Recalled from the retired rolls by Governor Phil Bryant to serve as Adjutant General of the Mississippi National Guard. As the top officer of the Mississippi Military Department, he commanded our Army and Air National Guard troops, nearly 13,000 soldiers and airmen, including a full-time workforce of 3,800 employees, and managing a budget exceeding $750 million. Responsible for preparing individuals and units for global force requirements worldwide and disaster response within the Continental United States – ensuring Mississippi’s military was ready to answer the call of either the State of Mississippi or National Command Authority, at any time.

General Collins served as Adjutant General for four years and eight months. He was promoted to Major General – two stars on his personal flag. He retired once again, in 2016, with over thirty-five years’ service to the United States. Remember the beginning – “the country boy from Booneville, Mississippi.

The share of the U.S. population with military experience is declining. In 2018, about 7% of U.S. adults were veterans, down from 18% in 1980, according to the Census Bureau, and as reported by The Pew Research Center. General Collins is well familiar with these numbers, and so much more.

Adding critical perspective to his journey, in 2021, Helene Cooper, the Pulitzer Prize winning journalist published an article in The New Times, “African-Americans Are Highly Visible in the Military, but Almost Invisible at the Top.” She reminds us that “some 43 percent of the 1.3 million men and women on active duty in the United States military are people of color, but of the 41 most senior commanders in the military – those with four-star rank in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard – only two are black.” She writes, “Interviews with more than three dozen white, black and Hispanic service members and officers depict an entrenched and clubby system with near cement ceilings for minority groups.”

Per MilitaryOneSource in 2021, nationwide, 90.9% of National Guard and Air National Guard General Officers are white males, and 5.4% are black males. Of the female General Officers in the National Guard and Air National Guard, 75% are white, and 8.3% are black. Traditionally in Mississippi, General Officers in the Army National Guard and Air National Guard are white males, however, last year, Colonel Edward H. Evans, Chief of Staff for the Mississippi Air National Guard was promoted to Brigadier General.

While this is not an article about institutional racism, it would be incomplete to not illuminate that General Collins not only achieved the arduous task of rising from E1 to O-8 but did so against all odds – a man of the highest caliber.

Since late 2016, General Collins has served as CEO of MINACT, Inc. where he is responsible for the day-to-day operations of a company whose annual revenues are in the multi-millions and a workforce of over 1000 individuals. Additionally, he serves on numerous national boards, and since 2020 has served as a Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for Mississippi.

He is a son, husband, father, friend, colleague, general officer and chief executive; truly a man of distinction, who simply can’t abide taking credit.

General Collins, we thank you for your service, we salute you, and we thank you for your time sitting down with The Mississippi Link newspaper.