MCTLC hosts 19th annual literary luncheon



By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

The Mary Church Terrell Literary Club (MCTLC) hosted its’ 19th Annual Literary Luncheon at the Hilton Hotel in Jackson, April 15, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. The theme for the occasion, “Why Fiction.”

MCTLC was formed in 1912 and has been a champion for literacy, community service and scholarships. Three years ago, the luncheon was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greetings were extended by Chris Tanner-Watkins, MCTLC president, and Mary Collier, state president, Mississippi Federation of Colored Women Clubs, Inc. & Youth Affairs.

Music for the occasion was provided by Tougaloo College Jazz Ensemble, Jessie Primer, director.

“What a blessing it was to see so many beautiful and familiar faces across the room,” were the sentiments shared by co-chair, Leona Bishop, during her introduction of the guest speaker, four time-award winning author, Felicia Brookins.

Brookins expounded on the theme, “Why Fiction,” which she said provided her an escape and refuge as she survived generational trauma.

Attendees were moved by her presentation and purchased autographed copies of her Christian fiction novels, “Sister Nadeen’s Ways” and “Reprobate Ways.”

During the luncheon, the MCTLC Woman of the Year was recognized for outstanding service and contributions towards club endeavors. Dr. Candice Love Jackson, 1st vice-president and co-chair for the luncheon was stunned by the announcement that she had been chosen, and shared this statement: “After a three-year absence, the community’s overwhelming support of our annual luncheon acknowledges the impact and legacy of service provided by Mary Church Terrell Literary Club in the Jackson and surrounding area.”

Club President Chris Tanner Watkins, during her remarks, added, “We humbly thank the greater Jackson community for the support shown as we continue our financial contributions to deserving high school seniors and other community projects. Without you, we could not accomplish our mission.”