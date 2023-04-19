From court action to an agreement on trash contract



Christopher Young,

n the span of seven hours the landscape shifted from loggerheads to compromise, finally.

On Monday, April 17, Special Judge H. David Clark, heard arguments from the City Council attorneys who had brought a suit against Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba over the contract for solid waste collections. They were effectively asking the court to allow the City Council (Legislative Branch) to negotiate a contract thereby performing the duties of the mayor (Executive Branch), in this cause in Hinds County Chancery Court styled as G2023-103.

At the onset, a supplemental motion to stay proceedings by the mayor in his official capacity, was denied. This motion questioned whether the City Council has the legal authority to bring a lawsuit against the mayor, and whether the City Council has the authority to pay independent counsel.

Judge Clark heard arguments from both sides over the course of ninety minutes before a recess was called. He referred to the overall situation as a “travesty, a great example of failed leadership all the way around – when leaders won’t talk to each other and compromise.” When attorneys for the City Council conceded the suit was political in nature, he scolded them for bringing the matter to court. “What you have here is the city suing the city,” stated Clark. “Why are we even here, you can’t sue yourself.”

The judge cited the first two sections of the Mississippi Constitution from memory, then stated, “What you are asking for is the authority to perform executive functions, and I don’t think we can amend the constitution this morning.”

City Council attorney John Scanlon indicated that “we are in a unique and very unfortunate situation today. We are asking for these powers in a very limited way, when the mayor fails to act, then the City Council can take action.” It didn’t appear to go over well.

Judge Clark heard from the mayor’s attorney, Felicia Perkins, and from City Attorney Catoria Martin to clear up the overall timeline.

“We’re not going to fix this in court, we’re going to ultimately fix it at the ballot box, to be honest with you. This case should not be here. This should be a compromise, cooperating, looking out for the best interests of the citizens of Jackson,” the judge said.

After a 15-minute recess that became 45 minutes, Judge Clark said, “We are in the process of discussing several legal issues, several factual issues, and the bottom line is – several practical issues to see what we can do to right the ship here. I’m going to spend time now and this afternoon discussing these issues, and so we are going to recess until 9 a.m., (next day) and that is subject to what transpires this afternoon.”

But before 9 a.m. could ever come, an agreement was hammered out for a one-year emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal, Inc. and the lawsuit by the City Council, and the countersuit by the mayor were dismissed.

At press briefings on Monday afternoon, the mayor said, “We’re pleased, but what is most important is that we express gratitude that the resident’s trash will no longer be on the ground.”

Current council president, Ashby Foote, indicated “the council was able to reduce the cost by about $160,000 a month from what they had presented to us last week.” He also indicated that he was sorry for these past seventeen days and appreciated the trauma they have gone through.

Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said, “We knew that the best thing to do was to compromise, and as my colleague Grizzell stated – and he had said to me a couple of times – put the people in the front of your mind and let’s figure a way out of this,” per WLBT.

According to WAPT Channel 16 news, Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay said, “I just want to take a moment to thank my fellow colleagues. This has been a very long day. I mean, none of us have had breakfast or lunch. We were really at the courthouse today rolling up our sleeves and trying to come up with a solution.”

For the last eighteen months compromise was too much of a challenge for a majority of City Council members, making it painfully obvious to Jackson’s residents that these elected leaders were placing their own personal agendas above the welfare of the city. It took a retired judge to get their attention in a meaningful way, with trash piling up in the streets for seventeen days.

The council voted 4-2 to approve an emergency one-year contract with Richard’s Disposal on Tuesday afternoon, with Councilmember Kenneth Stokes absent. After all this time, it was just Councilman Banks, who had long been opposed to anyone but Waste Management, that changed his vote allowing the contract to be approved. Councilmember Foote, despite his contradictory public comments above, was joined by Councilmember Hartley in continuing to vote against the agreement.

In a nakedly bold twist just prior to the vote, Foote asked that Councilman Hartley lead the pledge of allegiance. Typically, this is not done at special meetings of the City Council.

They have had no allegiance to the residents of Jackson; wasting tax dollars on legal expenses, doing everything in their power to have Waste Management continue to charge us exorbitant prices. Countless hours were spent that could have been applied to other pressing issues in the city while trying to keep a black contractor from picking up trash in a majority black city. Residents and businesses had no garbage pick up for seventeen days.

According to this writer, allegiance to themselves has been the status quo and the citizens of Jackson will not forget.