Jackson City Council special meeting – All kinds of trash, Part 2 – Second Special Council Meeting this week comes and goes with no progress made

Part 1 of this article focused on the special meeting of the Jackson City Council on April 10, which, within five or six minutes was abruptly adjourned and then became a press conference.

A second special meeting of Jackson City Council was scheduled just two days later, on April 12 at 1 p.m., hence Part 2 of the article.

Agenda item #5, added at the last minute, was a repeat of agenda item #2 from two days prior – an order instructing special legal counsel to file a motion to dismiss the council’s lawsuit against the mayor, scheduled to be heard Monday by special judge H. David Clark II, with a goal of asking the judge to give the city council negotiating authority for a trash contract. This item failed with a 3-3 vote, with Councilmembers Lee, Grizzell and Lindsay voting for approval and Foote, Hartley and Banks voting no.

The two resolutions, not orders, agenda items #1 and #2 – urging the mayor to enter into a 90-day agreement with a suitable solid waste company, and urging the mayor to comply with Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) by producing an adequate solid waste collection action plan, also failed with a 3-3 vote, with Lee, Grizzell and Lindsay against, and Foote, Hartley and Banks voting for approval.

Agenda item #3 was an order determining the need for continuing the declared local state of emergency regarding residential solid waste collection. The order failed with a 3-3 vote, with Councilmembers Lee, Grizzell and Lindsay voting to approve, and Foote, Hartley and Banks voting no.

It is obvious by their votes that with trash piling up in our city for nearly two weeks, they don’t view it as an emergency. This viewpoint does not appear to reflect the distress being felt by residents across all wards, as well as businesses and even Jackson Public Schools, whose dumpsters are being filled by residents looking for the closest place they can find to get rid of their trash.

Agenda item #4, an order approving an emergency solid waste collection and hauling agreement with Richard’s Disposal, Inc. for a term of one year, was halted to go into closed session. The closed session lasted for 35-40 minutes before the press and public were invited back into the chamber. The vote failed 3-3, with Councilmembers Lee, Grizzell and Lindsay voting for the order, and Foote, Hartley and Banks voting against it.

Ward 3 Councilmember Stokes did not show up for work today, despite the two resolutions mentioned earlier bearing his name, in addition to those of Foote, Hartley and Banks.

As with the special council meeting two days earlier, the chamber and the lobby were packed with residents, community organization members, television and print press, and an estimated fifty Richard’s employees. Plenty of Jackson police were on hand as well.

The disdain for some of the comments made by Councilmembers Hartley and Banks were heard many times during the meeting. Conversely, applause was heard many times for Councilmembers Lee, Grizzell and Lindsay for their efforts to cease the infighting on the council and get our city’s trash picked up.

Alvin Richards was present again at this meeting, as he was on April 10. During the closed session he was called in by the council, but it was learned afterwards that there had been no real negotiating going on.

The next step in this saga is the hearing at 8 a.m., Monday, April 17, 2023, in the Hinds County Chancery Court building.

These lawsuits that the city can ill afford, become evidence that a majority of our elected city council members do not possess the skill and character to compromise and work together for the betterment of our city, nor do several of them want to endorse anything brought forward by the mayor, or even to seriously attempt to work with him.

Often times it seems that they never even mention the very people who elected them, but instead talk about themselves and their feelings – as our trash piles up in driveways and streets, and as the white republican establishment intent on dismantling Jackson is left smiling from ear to ear.