Jackson City Council special meeting – All kinds of trash, Part 1

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

The agenda for the special meeting of the Jackson City Council, April 10, 2023 at 3 p.m. was simple enough with just two items in short-hand: 1) Order authorizing the mayor to execute the contract with Richard’s Disposal for six years commencing April 10, 2023 with four one-year extension options (All Wards, Lee & Lumumba), and 2) Order the City Council to instruct special legal council to immediately file a motion to dismiss, without prejudice, the current case the City Council has in Chancery Court which seeks to allow the council to negotiate for a trash collection contract, and to curtail the legal services of John P Scanlon and Deshun Martin to be terminated if and when said dismissal is granted (Lindsay, Lee, Grizzell).

The second item was brought forth and Councilmember Lindsay, said, “This was prepared and thought about over the weekend at great length with a bit of optimism in mind, because if we were by chance to pass item #1 today, then item #2 would have been the natural progression.” She went on to say, “If nothing else, it will introduce the opportunity for there to be some discussion among council members with the mayor, so perhaps, at the very least we can reach some sort of conclusion and settlement among ourselves, before this matter has to go to the judge.”

Councilmember Grizzell asked the clerk about the legal expenditures thus far and received an answer indicating that one invoice had been paid, covering the cost of the two attorneys that comes to $200,210.85. The clerk having done some research, then indicated that there is now $400 left in the legal expense account.

Councilmember Lee indicated that when the council first sought the injunction against the mayor it was because they thought the mayor had not acted, but since then we have found that the mayor did act, communicating with all three vendors to see if they would honor their pricing moving forward.

The vote on item #2 was called and failed 3-4, with Councilmembers Lee, Grizzell and Lindsay in favor and Foote, Stokes, Hartley and Banks opposed.

Then six minutes into the meeting was when the chaos started, which ultimately led to Foote adjourning the meeting abruptly, and leaving along with Hartley and Banks in tow.

When City Attorney Catoria Martin attempted to make a statement, Councilmember Banks called a point of order, claiming there was nothing on the floor to be discussed. Mayor Lumumba then said, “We are pulling item one and our City Attorney will explain why we are pulling item one. Banks again invoked a point of order, and indicating words to the effect that if they are pulling the item, then he moves to add an item for discussion for future garbage collection to the agenda as an emergency item. He said, “That discussion is just not right, and we’ve just got to abide by what’s right.”

When Foote began to facilitate the motion by Banks, the mayor indicated that he did have discussion on that, saying, “This is not an effort to create anymore conflict or strife – trust me, you want to hear what I have to say.” Back and forth ensued with the mayor stating that he wants to inform the council and the city why the item is being pulled. City Attorney Martin indicated that items are pulled all the time, and we are simply explaining why we are pulling the item.

At that point Foote abruptly adjourned the meeting.

City Attorney Martin then stated, “To the public, Richard’s Disposal has made the determination that they are filing suit against the City of Jackson, they are appealing this decision of the city council, and therefore that is why I am recommending to the administration and the city council that we pull that item from the agenda.”

There was an outpouring of disdain from the packed council chamber. Comments included: they are pathetic; we need to cut their check; all ya’ll got to go; I’m just telling the truth; make sure you tell them about your long-standing relationship with Waste Management; Aaron Banks got to go; all the ones that left need to go; they playing games; don’t give Stokes no pass now, he could have saved it last week, he got to go too.

The mayor gained a degree of order in the chamber and indicated that he would do his best to answer questions. He began stating that since the time that he announced that he was going to put that six-year contract on the agenda, Richard’s Disposal has now filed a suit against the City of Jackson. “They informed us, immediately before this meeting they are filing suit today for our denial of their rightful bid,” said the mayor.

He stressed that everyone was informed that the current situation at Metrocenter and in Byram is imperfect. “Over the weekend MDEQ informed us that it is insufficient, and we are meeting with them on Wednesday,” said the mayor.

Questions from residents included being reimbursed for the purchase of dumpsters by homeowners’ associations. Representative Stephanie Foster, homeowners’ association president for Western Hills subdivision – 216 houses – asked how long will this last; this punishing of the citizens of Jackson? Another citizen, from Ward 4, commented that it’s just a sad day here in the City of Jackson that no one came to a solution. They got up and walked out and it’s not fair to the citizens and it’s disrespectful.

Lucille Green, 82, a resident of Jackson since 1960, indicated that she was concerned and disappointed by what she saw. “We have to work together…according to scripture, united we stand and divided we fall…we’re looking bad in Jackson and that hurts my heart…I’ve seen the good, I’ve seen the bad, and I’ve seen the ugly, and today is ugly. We can do better than this.”

Ernest McBride of The Jackson Advocate asked the mayor if he has any reason to suspect or make any kind of conclusions about why is it that three black democrats are following the lead of one white republican. McBride said, “The party has pledged through Delbert Hosemann and more recently through Shanda Yates to dismantle the city government of Jackson, and you have black democrats including Mr. Stokes.”

Another round of upheaval began when Stokes brought in someone from his Ward who spoke about runoff from Hawkins Field that is harming his land and adjacent area.

Apparently, the rehearsal was not thorough enough because it was later learned from Bartley Brash that he is very satisfied with the service that Richard’s Disposal has been providing. Councilmember Lee also thanked Richards for all he has done for the city.

The special council meeting, turned press conference, went on for another thirty minutes. Richards, his top staff, and no fewer than fifty Richard’s Disposal workers were on hand. As always, Working Together Jackson was well represented.

Numerous Jackson Police Department officers entered the chamber when decorum deteriorated upon the abrupt departure of Foote, Hartley and Banks.

Suffice to say that the stalemate continues as we close in on two weeks with no trash collection in our capital city.