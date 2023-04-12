Faith leaders unite to end HIV epidemic

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

The Mississippi Faith in Action is a coalition of faith leaders across the city of Jackson and the state of MS that are leading the charge on health disparities among the state, particularly HIV. Last Thursday they, along with experts from Brown University School of Public Health and the University of Mississippi Medical Center, gathered at Tougaloo College at 11 a.m. in the Bennie G. Thompson Center Auditorium and announced a new city wide initiative to increase awareness of HIV and hoping to end the epidemic in Mississippi. Jackson ranks no. six in the country.

The event was moderated by Othor Cain, director of Strategic Programs and Media Operations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central MS.

Local pastors, ministers, bishops, members of the media and other community leaders were in the audience to hear and support this initiative.

Speakers included Bishop Ronnie Crudup, senior pastor, New Horizon Church International, Dr. Amy Nunn, professor of Behavior and Social Sciences, Brown University School of Public Health, Pastor Jennifer Biard, senior pastor, Jackson Revival Center Church and Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Medical Director of Crossroads, Dean of John D. Bower School of Population Health, University of Mississippi Center. Dr. Maxine Bolden, Tougaloo College chaplain, brought greetings on behalf of President Carmen J. Walters and students, teachers and staff of Tougaloo.

Bishop Crudup stated he has been involved in the fight against HIV for over 25 years. He said it all started when he found out a friend had contracted HIV and later a church member also contracted HIV. At that time, he told himself, “This is a fight I need to be involved in.” He spoke of Jesus Christ being a strong advocate of health for all people. He said, “I pride myself in being a loving person and you should go to the rescue of people no matter where they are in order to help them.”

Cain introduced Dr. Nunn as the the brainchild behind the Mississippi Faith in Action Coalition. She has worked with black clergy in Mississippi for over a decade helping with issues regarding HIV awareness. She spoke of how important it is for everyone in all walks of life to be tested. There is a one-a-day safe pill that one can take and live a healthy life style if you are HIV positive and there is also a pill one can take daily for prevention of HIV.

Cain introduced Dr. Dobbs as one that was extremely helpful in leading the state through COVID. Dobbs spoke of the importance of being tested because it can take as long as 3, 5 or even 10 years before a person experience symptoms of HIV AIDs and knowing early can enable you to receive treatment early. He also said if you are vulnerable, be tested often. He spoke of the one-a-day pill that can help you live a normal life with HIV and also a pill that can prevent HIV. He said there are no side effects of the pill.

Cain introduced Pastor Biard as one that is doing amazing things at Jackson Revival Center. She said in 2014 she was shocked to learn that Jackson, MS was leading the nation in HIV cases and since then has made it an important part of their Health & Wellness Ministry and by speaking about it from the pulpit. Individuals have felt more comfortable speaking to her about their needs. She acknowledged faith leaders in the audience that are now doing amazing work toward HIV awareness. She said, “For so long many pastors were silent on this issue.”

Pat Smith, whom Cain referred to as one who does a lot of work with HIV and a gifted singer, received a standing ovation after singing “A Change is Gonna Come.”

Cain said, “Together everyone in lock step can bring an end to HIV.”

Closing the session was Dr. Nunn who simply said, “YES WE CAN.”