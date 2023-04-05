California Governor Gavin Newsom and family, Jackson Mayor Lumumba and family join College Hill in celebrating 116th church anniversary – Pastor Stanley Smith delivers message

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

College Hill M. B. Church had its humble beginning in 1907, where it was established under an oak tree about 100 yards from its current location at 1600 Florence Avenue in Jackson.

This historical church celebrated its 116th church anniversary Sunday, April 2, 2023. Heads turned in the sanctuary when unexpected guests of church members entered the roped off pews after College Hill usher Denise Griffin-Whittington escorted the smiling faces of Governor Gavin Newsom of California and Mayor Choke Lumumba and their family to the reserved seating.

After the call to worship by Pastor Jordan, Rev. Andrew Lewis, Minister of Music, directed the mass choir, as they lead the congregational hymn, “We’ve Come This Far by Faith.”

During the church service two members were presented with special awards for their service to the church family. Deacon Reginald Knight received the MVP (Most Valuable Player) award and Deacon Samuel Lake received the MOY (Member of the year award.)

Pastor Jordan introduced the speaker by first stating that Stanley Smith is no guest to the College Hill family, because he remains a member. He thanked Smith for agreeing to bring the preached word.

Pastor Smith shared his history of attending College Hill and how so many older members influenced his life to become a minister. He said those members made him feel so special. “They made a man out of a boy,” he said.

Pastor Smith delivered a powerful sermon entitled “Keep Your Light On” using Matthew 75: 14-16 verses as his background scripture. He reminded the listeners that somebody is always watching them and that they are not only lights of the community but also are lights of the world. Based on the scripture reading he said, “Let your light shine before men that they might see your good works.”

Smith received many hand claps throughout his message and a standing ovation as he closed.

Pastor Jordan thanked Pastor Smith for such a meaningful sermon and said he was ‘peacock proud’ when five joined the College Hill family.

He stated that he was so appreciative of everyone that had played a part in helping College Hill, the church on the corner of Florence Avenue, to be a light for the community, the city, the state and the nation – all for the glory of God.

Audrey Wiley, church anniversary chair, gave remarks and stated she was thankful to Smith for his message and said she was flooded with a sense of happiness that the planning committee’s prayers had been answered for a successful service. She thanked everyone on program for the roll they played in the success of the anniversary service and invited everyone to remain for dinner which was being served in the Family Life Center.

When The Mississippi Link asked Governor Newsom after service what brought him and his family to Jackson he stated, “It was out of my deep concern for the anxiety I saw was going on in Jackson with some of the recent actions by the governor of this state toward the city, and when I saw the mayor on a national interview, I felt compelled to come and offer my support to do what I could for the community.” He said he told his children who were on spring break, “We are going to Jackson, MS.”

Mayor Lumumba told The Mississippi Link, “I loved the service today.”

Rev. Stanley Smith made an appeal during his messsage to all churches to help with the challenges the mayor and the city of Jackson were facing. The mayor thought the appeal was right on time. He said, “We don’t battle with flesh and blood but with principalities, and having people of God to make a statement through love instead of hate is precisely what we need.”

The mayor stated that he was so happy to worship with College Hill on its 116th anniversary and is so grateful for Governor Newsom for coming all the way to Jackson with his family to show love and support for the community.