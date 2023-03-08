Mississippi Legislature adopts Resolution 37 honorng Attorney Constance Slaughter-Harvey



By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

During the 2023 Regular Mississippi Legislature Session Monday, March 6, House Resolution 37 was adopted by the House honoring Attorney Constance Slaughter-Harvey.

The Resolution was sponsored by Reps. Tom Miles and Earle Banks. Miles began by reading the first paragraph of the resolution.

“A RESOLUTION COMMENDING AND HONORING THE AMAZING LIFE AND IMPRESSIVE LEGACY OF ATTORNEY CONSTANCE SLAUGHTER-HARVEY FOR BEING A HISTORIC TRAILBLZING ATTORNEY, CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST, COMMUNITY LEADER, AND TREASURED MENTOR WHO HAS INSPIRED COUNTLESS WOMEN AND MEN.”

The resolution stated that Slaughter-Harvey’s historic revelance lauds her alongside other dynamic, aspirational female history makers, such as Fannie Lou Hamer and Evelyn Gandy.

Attorney Slaughter-Harvey was the first African-American female to earn a law degree from the University of Mississippi during a tortuous time in Mississippi History and the first African-American judge in Mississippi. When Civil Rights Activist Medgar Evers, who was a friend of hers was murdered in 1963, Slaughter-Harvey decided to join the Civil Rights Movement.

When The Mississippi Link asked her daughter, Constance Harvey-Burwell, EdD how she felt about the honor being bestowed upon her mother, she replied: “I felt relieved to see her appreciated for all the sleepless nights that she has dedicated to ensure that freedom in Mississippi is not a prividledge but a right, especially for children.”

Burwell went on to say, “I was glad to see her get the standing ovation by both democrats and republicans, and blacks and whites.” She said it let’s her know that respect is earned and integrity knows not color or political affilation.

Burnell said, “I remain amazed at how much compassion and fight she has in her to leave a legacy of love, leadership and legal excellence.”