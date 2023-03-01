Mississippi Democratic Party welcomes new executive director

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

Andre Wagner has been on the job as the new executive director of the Mississippi Democratic Party for three months and has hit the ground running. We met at his offices February 13, and his excitement, energy and humility were unmistakable and refreshing. Here in Mississippi, it can’t be an easy task filling his position.

Despite his youthfulness, he has an abundance of political experience, coupled with being worldly as his father was career Air Force and so he grew up at numerous duty stations around the world.

After various internships while in the process of graduating from Texas Southern University twice, he served as a campaign manager for a judicial race, deputy field director for a mayoral campaign, and then director of communication for a city council member. He then served on Hillary Clinton’s campaign as an organizer in Durham, North Carolina, and eventually returned to Houston City Council as director of Constituent Services.

In 2018 he became the lead organizer for Beto O’Rourke in the Houston area. He then went back to North Carolina to work for Next Gen, a Tom Styer organization, organizing activities and voter registration on HBCU campuses before returning to Texas working for two different state senate campaigns and then moved on to Elizabeth Warren’s campaign as community organizing director. He then served as deputy coalitions director for the Joe Biden campaign.

During the last election cycle, he worked for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in Washington DC where he was responsible for multi-state organizing activities in North Carolina, Florida, New York and Ohio.

“I understand that Mississippi is unique; there are unique concerns and challenges for the state. I don’t have all the answers. I want to work with the people that have been here and help find funding, get more exposure and help build-out growth. If I do my job well I’ll be able to then pass the baton to someone who is from here. My family is spread out in Kentucky, Florida and Texas, so my goal is to be here two or three years.”

In getting the lay of the land in Mississippi, he has been in contact with all eighty members of the Executive Committee of the Democratic Party, then reached out to all Democratic members of the state legislature, before moving on to all of the progressive organizations across the state. He reports listening hard and learning much.

When it comes to strategy, Wagner was asked about his expectations, and indicated that he has a very positive outlook. He noted that Republicans have unfortunately done a very good job through redistricting and gerrymandering to pack or crack African-American voters into a super minority.

He sees Senate Districts 2, 7, and 10 and House Districts 45 and 64 as all being very competitive with top tier Democratic candidates. Additionally, there will be broad-based support for statewide candidates, including Brandon Pressley for governor, Greta Martin for attorney general, and Shuwaski Young for secretary of state.

What would you say to those across the state, Democrats, who just have not been involved in the party? They might just think, this is Mississippi, it doesn’t matter. What do you say to them? “They’re disillusioned right now. I keep saying to people that Georgia didn’t happen in a vacuum, it didn’t happen overnight, people worked at it. I’ll tell you right now that the reason the polling looks good right now is because it is possible here too. Mississippi is one of the most diverse states in the country and if the demographics continue to shift, Mississippi will be majority minority by 2026, where 50% of the state is going to be not of the Caucasian persuasion.“

He went on to say that we can’t leave anyone behind, and it will take a lot of work, and we really need people to believe that it can happen. Wagner believes that “Mississippi is a Red State only by default, and that comes about due to so many people not voting at all combined with the state being gerrymandered relentlessly. People get discouraged.”

He offered that the Mississippi Democratic Party’s website www.mississippidemocrats.org is updated on a near daily basis and has a wealth of useful information for voters. He emphasized that there is certainly a donate button there and encourages people to give whatever they can, but also urges viewers to click the subscribe button to receive regular updates on party activities and information.

He looks forward to starting a monthly newsletter next month. He is striving for increased communications with voters in every way.

He reminded that “Georgia becoming a Purple State didn’t happen overnight. It took work, lots of effort, and time. It was a ten-year project. That can happen here in Mississippi too. It will take time for us too, to slowly move the needle, but if we have the energy and people can believe in the change – we can do it, we really can.”