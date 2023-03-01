18-year old Terry Rogers candidate for MS Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce



By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

Terry Rogers of Quitman, MS announced at a press conference February 1 at the State Democratic Headquarters in Jackson, that he was running for Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce.

Rogers told The Mississippi Link in a phone interview Tuesday “I’m bringing my broom because it’s a mess.” Terry said this is what he might adopt as his theme.

The 18-year old graduated in May 2022 from Quitman High School. While at Quitman High he started a multi-cultural club promoting unity, in light of the George Foreman riots that had occurred all across the country.

He said, “I wanted to show others how a voice can change a room, how a room can change a city, how a city and state can change a nation and how that nation can change the world.”

Rogers is currently enrolled at Jones College in Ellisville, MS majoring in political science. He said that once he announced his candidacy, several organizations and national leaders, after meeting him, touted him as possibly the leader of politics in the state of Mississippi and very possibly the United States.

He was very pleased to receive an endorsement from Civil Rights icon, James Meredith.

Rogers stated that he is supported by several members of the Mississippi legislature and several legislative members of the Democratic Party in the United States Congress as a whole.

Rogers has fun memories of he and his father growing fruits and vegetables in their backyard as projects, and helping out at his uncle and aunt’s farm.

He said that he is running because a band of farmers told him he is the voice of the people. He went on to say that he had prayed regarding getting in the race, and if God instructed him to do so he would run. He stated, “God instructed me to do so.” He then announced his candidacy at the Mississippi Democratic Headquarters in Jackson.

Rogers says he is a God-fearing family man and is a Christian believer. Regarding his age, Rogers declared himself to be a part of the Biblical Joshua generation, that he said was too young to remember what happened in Egypt, but continued to do God’s work anyhow.

He also spoke on the economic advantages not being addressed. He said there is a lack of knowledge by young Mississippians regarding the benefits of agriculture and the lack of information given to Mississippians. He said there are perhaps thousands of grants Mississippians don’t know about in the agricultural field.

Rogers says he wants to help get the legislature to do away with the 7% grocery tax which is the highest grocery tax in the United States for the poorest state in the United States. He said this is something his opponents haven’t spoken about as a major issue.

Roger says he has a plan for all Mississippians to get cheaper products such as eggs and dairy while at the same time, boost the agricultural revenue. He said the 7% grocery tax is hurting Mississippians.

“We are the poorest state in the United States and taxing the things necessary for us to live is ridiculous and when elected I’ll work too get it eliminated.”

He also spoke about getting younger farmers more grants and equipment and boosting farm numbers and revenue as a whole in the agricultural industry.

Another of his plans is to get Future Farmers of America (FAA) back in schools.

He said, “I can help this good agricultural state become a better agricultural state; we have good farmers but we need better farmers with better equipment and better grant opportunity.”

He said he will also work with the USDA to provide land grants for those interested in getting into farming where they will be provided money to get their own piece of land to help them get their farm started.

Rogers said, “We have to tell our next generation, as former Governor William Winter told the state, ‘the road past the poor house leads right past the school house’ and for some, leads right into what the Bible calls a land of milk and honey.”