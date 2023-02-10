Hattiesburg Zoo to host anti-Valentine’s Day event Saturday

Valentine’s Day is just a few days away, and while many Mississippians will take their significant others to restaurants, movie theaters, and other romantic venues throughout the state, the Hattiesburg Zoo is taking a different approach leading up to the holiday.

On Saturday, February 11, the Hattiesburg Zoo will be hosting its anti-Valentine’s Day event called “Shattered Hearts – Meet Your Next Ex!”

The event will be held for single people who are generally overwhelmed by the idea of the romantic holiday and are not looking to be involved with stereotypical Valentine’s festivities.

“We are hosting Shattered Hearts – Meet Your Next Ex! for those singles who don’t want the pressure or expectations of this love-filled holiday,” Amado Luna, guest services supervisor, said. “Let’s be honest, candy hearts, stuffed bears, mushy cards and symbols of love have been filling store shelves since January 1 or before.”

The 21+ event begins at 11:00 a.m., costs $35, and includes admission to the zoo, an “Ex and Bacon” brunch with Bloody Mary’s and bottomless mimosas, icebreakers, a love-me-not Dole Whip and a relationship deal-breaker scavenger hunt with prizes for the winners to end the event.

A limited number of tickets are available for “Shattered Hearts – Meet Your Next Ex!,” which is presented by the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum whose February exhibit, “Broken,” is on loan from the Museum of Broken Relationships in Zagreb, Croatia.