Stifling legislative efforts to take control of Jackson – Mayor’s Town Hall, Jackson City Council Resolution and push-back on HB1020



By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

You never have to look too hard to see how people feel about a topic. Sure, there are those that can keep a poker-face really well – we all know some of them – but sooner or later people’s true internal beliefs are laid bare. And here we are, thirty days into the 2023 regular session of the Mississippi State legislature, and so much is being revealed about how these white Christian republican legislators feel about our capital city of Jackson.

Chimneyville is a beautiful city and home to somewhere between 150-180,000 residents. Thousands more come from the suburbs each week to work in state and federal jobs. In April 2022 Auditor White released a report, Mississippi Needs a Healthy Jackson, indicating in part that, “Of the graduates who stay in Mississippi, 30% live and work in Hinds County. The next closest county is Harrison County on the Gulf Coast, but even there the draw is just one-fifth the power of Jackson’s.”

Jackson is a majority black city, over 80%, with predominantly black leadership and inherently becomes a target for no other reason. This is surely not a new phenomenon, but it is being amped up to a stifling level in recent weeks.

On February 1, the beginning of Black History Month, which is not acknowledged by our young white Christian republican governor, the Mayor of Jackson; Chokwe Antar Lumumba, held a Town Hall in south Jackson at Forest Hill High School. Close to 100 people gathered and the Mayor answered many questions about our water and sewer system. Leaks, lack of water, not trusting the quality of the water, wastewater backing up into a city park in Alta Woods preventing its usage. Even one lady who cares for her brother who has a serious sore on his foot and has been told explicitly by his physician to not expose the sore to Jackson water.

Mayor Lumumba mentioned the nearly $1 billion now in the city coffers from the Congress, Water Act funds and Environmental Protection Agency grants – more than any other amount in national history. He especially thanked President Biden, Representative Bennie Thompson and Senator Roger Wicker. He spoke well of the federally appointed administrator, Ted Henifin, and believes we will be led to the “goal of a safe, equitable and resilient water system.”

When responding to a question about billing and metering, he indicated, “State law doesn’t allow me to forgive water bills.” This is the case even if residents had not even received a bill in a period of years. Following a question about the 1% tax, he indicated, “the problem with your 1% tax is that you do not have the discretion of your city to make decisions over how it is spent based on priorities. We are the only city in the state with a commission, most of whose members have no expertise in infrastructure and water systems.”

In response to a question about the competency of the administration and race, he stated, “We fought for legislation to put your account into a non-collectable status, and you said it’s not about race, but I will tell you how it is very much about race because at the same time I was being told by your Lieutenant Governor that none of our legislation is going to pass unless you give up your airport – I had to say to him, listen governor – I’m going to be on Rachel Maddow tonight and if you don’t make our legislation that gives our people more equity to pay these bills, I’m going to make you famous tonight.”

This story came to light last September, when an MSNBC columnist quoted the Mayor as calling the Mississippi Legislature “paternalistic and racist.” The Mayor continued, “You cannot allow people to take dominion over you in a way that they do in no other community…they only do it in the blackest city.”