Human remains found near Vicksburg casino

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Police are investigating after human remains were found near a casino on Tuesday, December 27.

Police were notified Tuesday morning of a possible deceased person close to the Ameristar Casino. A search was conducted in the area based upon information given. At 1:20 p.m., police said the remains a male subject was located in a ravine near the Ameristar Hotel parking lot.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the remains were identified as Michael Shane Harris, 45, of Vicksburg.

Police said a family member contacted the department about Harris earlier on Tuesday. The family member stated they have not seen nor heard from the deceased in several weeks.

The remains were taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab where an autopsy will be performed to determine this cause of death.