JSU Tiger great T. C. Taylor named head football coach

One of the greatest Jackson State Football Tigers to ever don the Blue and White has ascended to the position of head coach at his alma mater.

T.C. Taylor has been named the 22nd head coach for JSU football. He will officially take the reins of the program following the conclusion of the Celebration Bowl and will be formally introduced in January.

The former JSU quarterback and wide receiver has been a part of the Jackson State football staff since 2019, coaching tight ends and wide receivers, and has played a key role in an historic run over the past two seasons of Tiger football.

JSU has posted a 23-2 record over the past two seasons, winning back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships and posting consecutive undefeated conference seasons.

“I am excited to announce T.C. Taylor as our next head coach,” said Jackson State Vice President/Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson. “T.C.’s passion and love for Jackson State University is unquestioned. His fervent desire and hunger to lead his alma mater as head coach is unparalleled. His standard of excellence as a player as a JSU Tiger and his career trajectory as an assistant coach has prepared him for this opportunity. His vision and plan to continue the championship excellence of Jackson State football elevated him to the top of the search process. I look forward to him leading our program in 2023 and into the future. Let’s rally behind coach Taylor by investing in our football program at gojsutigers.com/footballgift, and let’s continue to make history.”

“Coach Taylor’s experience working with our student-athletes, along with his dedication to support and enhance his alma mater, are exactly what Jackson State University needs to continue to elevate the athletic prowess of our football program,” said JSU President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D. “I look forward to working with him as he continues to build on tradition and blaze new trails.”

As an assistant coach at JSU, Taylor has helped develop some of the best receivers in the SWAC. During the abbreviated Spring 2021 season, he tutored WR Daylen Baldwin, who led the SWAC in receiving yards (540) and touchdowns (seven). During the Fall 2021 season, Malachi Wideman tied for the conference lead with 12 touchdown receptions, while Keith Corbin ranked second in both receptions (69) and yards (921) and tied for seventh in touchdowns.

In 2022, Dallas Daniels ranks second in the SWAC in receptions (60), third in receiving yards (666), and fourth in touchdowns (six). Shane Hooks ranks third in the SWAC in receptions (59) and third in both receiving yards (705) and receiving touchdowns (10). Prior to the 2022 season, Taylor was selected for an NFL coaching fellowship with the Tennessee Titans.

A native of McComb, Miss., Taylor played quarterback and wide receiver at Jackson State from 1998-2001, starting off as a signal caller for two-and-a-half seasons before switching to wide receiver. In just 19 games as a receiver, he amassed 188 catches for 1,793 yards.

As a senior at Jackson State, Taylor broke the JSU single-season record with 84 receptions for 1,234 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning NCAA Division I-AA Third-Team All-America honors from The Sports Network and First-Team Black College All-America recognition from Sheridan Broadcasting Network. He was also the runner-up for the 2001 Conerly Trophy, presented to Mississippi’s top college football player, behind Eli Manning.

Prior to returning to JSU as assistant coach in 2019, Taylor coached at North Carolina Central from 2014-18, where he coached quarterbacks and served as offensive coordinator.

At NCCU, Taylor helped guide the Eagles to three MEAC championships (2014, 2015, 2016), and in 2016 went unbeaten in conference play and qualified for the Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl.

In 2016 and under Taylor’s guidance, NCCU set a record for total offense in a single season (4,614). Also, in 2014, Taylor’s unit set a program record for passes completed in a season (227).

From 2014 to 2018, Taylor coached 28 All-MEAC offensive players and five All-Americans. In 2016 and under Taylor’s tutoring, Malcolm Bell was a finalist for the 2016 Black College Football Player of the Year. Bell was also a three-time All-MEAC quarterback (2014, 2015, 2016) and set the program record for total offense (7,844 yards) and career completion percentage (56.6 percent) and was second in passing yards (6,340).

Taylor spent the prior two seasons (2012-13) at Texas Southern University as wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator.

From 2005-11, he coached at Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale, Miss., starting as the quarterbacks and wide receivers coach and spending the final six years as offensive coordinator. His offenses ranked among the top five in Mississippi junior colleges in total yards for four straight seasons from 2007-10.

Taylor signed as a rookie free agent with the New England Patriots in 2002, played wide receiver for the NFL Europe World Bowl XI champion Frankfurt Galaxy in 2003, and participated in the 2003 NFL preseason with the Detroit Lions before a nagging injury ended his playing career.

Taylor graduated from Jackson State with a bachelor’s degree in health, physical education and recreation in 2005. He is married to Dawn, and they have two sons, Tre and Tylan.