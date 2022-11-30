

By Othor Cain,

Guest Writer,

Fancy hats as far as the eye could see were found at the Hilton Hotel in Jackson, Saturday, November 26. It was the 31st Annual Holiday Top Hat Brunch presented by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Central Mississippi Chapter.

This festive, signature event is a staple in the Jackson community and usually serves as a kickoff to holiday shopping. In grand style as always, the ladies in the coalition presented a grand affair, billed as “A Whimsical Winter Wonderland” to a beyond capacity-filled audience.

It’s the largest yearly fundraiser for this organization. Because of the generous support of sponsors and attendees, the coalition gives 10, $1,000 scholarships to young ladies that attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). To date the organization has given more than $290 thousand in scholarships.

The 100 Black Women of Central Mississippi is dedicated to promoting leadership development among young women by mentoring and providing scholarships.

“These young ladies work hard for these scholarships, including writing essays and maintaining a 3.0 average or above,” Corrine Anderson, former president.

Anderson strutted the runway to show off her illustrious hat in the LaBelle category as a tribute to music icon Patti LaBelle. “This is a fun time of the year, and this year was no exception,” said Anderson.

Jennifer Young Wallace, 3rd VP of membership stated, The 31st Top Hat was truly a whimsical winter wonderland of hats. The event was full of energy that took the holiday season to another level.”

From pre-teens represented by dapper young men and elegant young ladies to the ‘First Lady’ category with representation from seasoned seniors and rising stars, this year’s event had something for everyone.

Even men got in on the action in the Sophisticated Gents category. “It was great to see so many men represented this year,” said Rita Wray, president of the organization. “I’m always amazed at how hard these ladies work to make this event such a grand affair.”

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women 31st Top Hat officers include: Rita Wray, president, Luigia Hodge, 1st VP of Programs, Jennifer Young, 3rd VP of membership/chapter development.

Gaynell Tinsey served as Top Hat chair and Wilda Holloway, Melanie Braxton and Minnie Erhabor, co-chairs.

See additional Photos on page 4.