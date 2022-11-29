Our Commitment to Historically Black Colleges & Universities

Ford is proud to support HBCUs as they progress forward towards more success. The first Historically Black College and University opened in 1837, today there are more than 100. HBCUs offer students an opportunity to thrive academically and personally. They provide a culture-rich experience and a chance to be a part of a close-knit community. This environment also cultivates the workforce of the future that companies like Ford hope to attract.

One example is the recent opening of the Ford Atlanta Research and Innovation Center (FARIC) which is located within a 6-hour radius of more than 10 HBCUS. FARIC will leverage relationships with regional HBCUs and The Atlanta University Center Consortium to attract and develop high-tech, high-demand talent and increase Black, Hispanic, and female representation in the field.

Ford remains committed to supporting HBCUs and developing diverse talent. In 2018, Ford Motor Company Fund and Spelman College launched Ford First Gen at Spelman to create a program that included mentorship and funding to support first-generation students.

Over the years, the program has proven effective, with participants not only graduating but becoming class presidents, valedictorians, and going on to work for Fortune 500 companies and pursuing advanced degrees. Given this initiative’s success, Ford Fund is exploring new partnerships with other HBCUs to bring the program to their campuses.

For more than 15 years, Ford has strived to empower African American students by supporting HBCUs, including donating millions in scholarships and contributions to Historically Black Colleges and Universities through the Tom Joyner Foundation. Ford also holds a long-standing partnership with the United Negro College Fund, assisting students at HBCUs pursuing four-year and two-year degrees, specialized training, and certificate programs related to advanced manufacturing and STEM careers in the automotive industry.

Ford is committed to supporting HBCUs and continuing their efforts to attract and retain talent from these institutions as part of their mission to build a better world where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams.