World AIDS Day will unmask stigma

Special to The Mississippi Link,

World AIDS Day encourages people to unite globally to eliminate the disparities and inequities that create barriers to HIV testing, prevention and access to HIV care. First observed in 1988, World AIDS Day is a day to unite to help end HIV and remember those lost to AIDS-related illnesses.

The World AIDS Day Collaborative of Mississippi presents UnMasking Stigma Thursday, December 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Jackson Medical Mall Center stage, located 350 W Woodrow Wilson Ave., Jackson, MS. The event will feature speakers, vendors, lunch and door prizes.

Event partners are the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health, CARE4ME Services, Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Care, UMMC, Open Arms Healthcare Center, AETC Southeast, Cryout Teen Org., Grace House Services, and Community Health Center Association of Mississippi.

For more information, contact the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health at 601-982-8467.