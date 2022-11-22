Former Noxubee County sheriff and deputy indicted for bribery

A federal grand jury has returned indictments charging the former sheriff of Noxubee County and one of his deputies with receiving bribes.

Court documents show that former sheriff Terry Grassaree and former deputy Vance Phillips are charged with using facilities in interstate commerce, namely, the internet and a cellular phone, for the purpose of committing the offense of bribery.

Grassaree is also charged with lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The cases are set for trial on January 9, 2023. If convicted, Grassaree faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison and Phillips faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case and assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Purdie is prosecuting the case.