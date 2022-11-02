Poor Peoples Campaign arrives yet again in Jackson

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

Just a stones throw from the Governor’s Mansion, the Poor Peoples Campaign rallied once again for a Moral Monday March, as they promised they would, on Halloween night. Reverend William J. Barber II and Danyelle Holmes, lead organizer for Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition and Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign, carried out the rally with a focus on increasing clergy involvement, young people and citizens directly impacted by the water crisis in Jackson.

The mantra of “Free the Land, Clean the Water, and Keep it Public,” was delivered through call and response over and over by every speaker. Barber said, “On this Halloween, and I don’t even talk about Halloween, I talk about All Saints Day when we remember the saints – we don’t want the tricks, we want the truth. We all know there’re tricks in Mississippi, now it’s time for the truth.”

Barber detailed a trough of national reporting about some of the tricks, including public comments from both Gov. Tate Reeves and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann that blame Jacksonians for the water crisis. Barber said the governor and lt. gov. think it’s important that Jackson starts collecting water bill payments before they start asking everybody else to pony up money.

Barber quoted Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba saying, “We were not ill-prepared for winter storms, we were ill-equipped because we had resources stripped from us for years.”

Barber shifted to a Brennen Institute researcher saying that what’s going on in Jackson is due to decades and decades, possibly thirty years of deferred maintenance, a lack of capital improvement to the system, a lack of human capital and a workforce plan that accounts for the challenges to our water treatment facility. Barber shared that many white people left Jackson because of the problems, afraid of crime – that’s a trick, because there’s still white folks in Jackson, there’re black folks in Jackson – how about if we just said there’re human beings in Jackson and it really does not matter if they are black or white, they deserve clean water.

Echoing another researcher, the truth is that over the last forty years Jackson’s population has shrunk as more of the city’s white residents moved to the suburbs, resulting in not as many taxes coming into the city. Then another, a Brookings Metro researcher, an arm of the Brookings Institute, one of the leading research institutions in the country said, “infrastructure is crumbling in a lot of places, not just black places, infrastructure is crumbling in poor white cities, but in Jackson there is a direct link between the loss of revenue from white and middle class flight – and that flight was the result of investments in the 1960’s and 70’s that led to the building up of the suburbs – folks were paid to leave in order to break the city so that the city couldn’t function.”

Barber said ultimately they wanted to break the city so the city couldn’t function so they could control the airport. “When you control the airport, you control industry – not just in Mississippi but all over the South. It was never intended for a majority black city to own the airport. They built up the suburbs so people would leave and that is immoral,” stated Barber.

Barber claimed yet another trick of governors, such as Reeves, is to claim they don’t want federal money; that’s a trick. He said, “They want all the federal money they can get; they just don’t want it to come to Jackson. Mississippi couldn’t function without federal money. Republicans talk about cut taxes and make government small – that’s just game.”

Barber mentioned ESPN reporting about the TANF scandal. “They misspent welfare money of at least $77 million. They want federal money, but they want it to go where they want it to go, rather than to come to the city, the largest case of fraud in state history.

Text messages reveal they sent $5 million to the University of Southern Mississippi for a volleyball stadium while people in Jackson are drinking poison water.

“Stop complaining about Jackson – you need to sweep around your own front door, said Barber.

“The governor announced today he is calling a special session of the Legislature for businesses. When is he going to call a special session to fix the water? We are tired of the trick,” said Barber.

Barber invited clergy and members of Lanier High School cheerleaders to solemnly walk from the rally stage to the front gate of the Governor’s mansion to deliver bottles of cloudy brown water.

Impacted speakers were called to the stage starting with Amandla Abdul-Tawwab, a 7th grader from Bailey APAC Middle School – so young, but such a force. Then Christy Dunaway from the disability community, Pastor Hosea J. Hines of Christ Tabernacle Church, Lorena Quiroz founder of Immigrant Alliance for Justice and Equity, and retired Disciples in Christ pastor Dr. Alvin Jackson spoke.

Barber introduced the bibical theme of putting salt in water and Hines brought it even higher. “We need to shake salt on the water, the politics, and on the people who need to come together. We need to rise up against this spiritual wickedness, said Hines.“It’s about us, it’s about we, it’s not about I and it’s not about me,” said Hines as he walked away from the podium.