Mississippi Museum of Art presents exhibits of Jamal Cyrus and Maude Schuyler Clay

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

The Mississippi Museum of Art enhanced the perception of art during a media preview of works displayed by Jamal Cyrus and Maude Schuyler Clay Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Within their works lie meaning, association and energy which flush out historical contexts. From these contexts media personnel discovered the underlying beauty of the creators’ artistic expressions.

Cyrus’s special exhibition, The End of My Beginning, is his first museum survey. Spanning 15 formative years of multidisciplinary practice from 2005 to 2020, over 50 artworks (drawings, prints, paintings, works on both paper and papyrus, as well as sculpture, textiles, installation and performance) the exhibition tour reached its final destination at the Mississippi Museum of Art. Previously, it was on view at the Blaffer Art Museum in Houston (the exhibition organizer) and the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles.

Cyrus uses aesthetic language and an array of materials in the mix of music and record shops to forge vexing contemporary artifacts that commemorate and question iconic figures and events.

Artifacts include drum kits, vinyl, conch shells, muslin, wax, papyrus, denim and kente cloth. His imaginary usage of African-American historical moments in the United States and beyond, allows him to trace movement within the African Diaspora as well as flashpoints in civil rights, popular culture and the performance of black political movements.

“Jamal Cyrus’s expansive and multi-faceted practice invites us to explore African American identity within the contexts of historical eras and events, black political movements, and the African diaspora. In addition to showcasing aspects of the artist’s singular aesthetic, The End of My Beginning also creates a poignant dialogue with our ongoing exhibition New Symphony of time drawn from the permanent collection,” commented Ryan N. Dennis (MMA Chief Curator and Artistic Director of the Museum’s Center for Art & Public Exchange).

The artist’s makeshift tapestry of people, politics and place has grown increasingly global. Of special interest to Cyrus is the post-colonial legacy of The New World and the creolization, hybridity and amalgamations it spawned between Africa, the Caribbean and the American South to reveal a physical chronicle of histories lost and found. Among highlights of the exhibit are (1) Piece of the Sargasso Sea (2009); (2) Pride Frieze – Jerry White’s Record Shop, Central Avenue, Los Angeles (2005-2017); (3) The End of My Beginning (2005); and (4) Lights from the Garden (2019).

Jamal Cyrus was born in 1973 in Houston, where he currently lives and works. He received a BFA from the University of Houston in 2004 and an MFA from the University of Pennsylvania in 2008. He has received the Louis Comfort Tiffany Foundation Award, the Joan Mitchell Foundation grant, the Artadia Award, Houston, and a Smithsonian Artist Research Fellowship. His work has been featured at Akron Art Museum, Ohio; Brooklyn Museum, New York; Institute of Contemporary Art, Philadelphia; Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago; Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit; New Museum, New York; The Studio Museum in Harlem, New York, The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History, among others.

Clay’s Portraits of a Place, is an exhibition of nearly 100 photographic works by her from the early 1980s to the present. It includes intimate family portraits, still-life images of fruit, haunting landscapes and glass plate images taken by Clay’s grandfather, Judge Joseph Albert May, a photo hobbyist who influenced Clay to pursue her career. The agrarian lifestyle of the 1920’s Mississippi Delta is documented with the glass plates shown for the first time in an exhibition.

The images within the display are drawn from Clay’s personal collection of her black-and-white and color photographs. The exhibition was organized by Clay’s long-time friend, MMA guest curator Phoenix Savage, Associate Professor of Art at Tougaloo College and visiting Professor of Art at Brown University. The coordinating curator is Ryan N. Dennis.

Family portraits are presented in an intimate scale to convey the bond between the artist and her subjects, her husband, children and pets. These portraits reveal Clay’s dual role as mother and chronicler. In documenting her immediate family, she transcends the boundaries domesticity to record quotidian activities.

Clay’s photography traces the disappearance of time within our present. This disappearance informs us of a people, their social placement and their fading vernacular architecture. Several images from Clay’s Highway Memorial series are included, marking both loss and memory of life.

“It is an honor to work with Maude and Ryan to realize this special project [an exhibition of four realms of Maude’s work]. The Delta carries implications of mystery and otherworldliness, but to Maude it is home. These are truly portraits of a place,” said Savage.

Maude Schuyler Clay was born in Greenwood, Miss., in 1953, and attended the University of Mississippi, the Institution Allende in Mexico, and the Memphis Academy of Arts in Tennessee. She began her photography career in Memphis apprenticing with American photographer William Eggleston, a cousin and widely considered the father of modern color photography. In the 1980s, she moved to New York City and worked as a photography editor for Esquire, Fortune, Vanity Fair and other publications. Clay served as photography editor for Oxford American magazine from 1998 to 2002. Winner of the Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters photography award on five occasions, Clay resides in her hometown of Sumner, Mississippi, where her family has lived for generations.

The End of My Beginning, an exhibit by Jamal Cyrus and Portraits of a Place exhibit by Maude Schuyler Clay are oases of calm at the Mississippi Museum of Art (380 South Lamar Street, downtown Jackson) until March 5, 2023. The largest art museum in the state, the Mississippi Museum of Art is committed to honesty, equity and inclusion. The Mississippi Museum of Art and its programs are sponsored in part by the City of Jackson and Visit Jackson. Support is also provided in part by funding from the Mississippi Arts Commission, a state agency, and in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

For more information, visit msmuseumart.org and Bow Bridge Communications at info@bow-bridge.com.