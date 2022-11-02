Commentary: Oppression a way of life in Mississippi

By Christopher Young ,

Contributing Writer,

Be clear, there is no Mississippi without African Americans. Beginning in slavery, Mississippi was built by black hands – and commerce exploded on their mercilessly tortured backs. And where are we today? Well, the Earth still spins on its axis, change occurs throughout the rest of the world, and yet here in Mississippi there is a fervent clinging to by-gone days – and central to it is the oppression of people who are not European American.

Even with a black population close to 40%, the highest in the entire nation, the mighty resistance to any form of African-American advancement is an easily recognized primacy here.

No longer King Cotton, but today Mississippi is the 3rd highest cotton producer in the country, according to msfarmcountry.com. The August issue of Scalawag Magazine says, “In Mississippi, black folks once dominated farming but have lost nearly 70 percent of their acreage, now comprising less than 5,000 farms out of nearly 35,000 across the state.”

Add in that massive white owned farms in the Delta, have been flying in white South African laborers and paying them higher wages than the black farm workers who train them on how to tend the fields. Displacement then occurs, and black farm workers having toiled for their livelihoods for decades find themselves out of a job.

You don’t hear a peep out of Governor Reeves who promised to govern for all of Mississippi. Neither do you hear a word from Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, Genuine Mississippi himself, Andy Gipson. The same Andy Gipson who promises to show up every day during the 11-day-long annual State Fair but can’t be spotted when the Black Rodeo comes to town for a single night.

Alternately vicious, moderate, or even mild – sometimes cloaked, at other times right out in broad daylight, oppression of difference by Mississippi’s white power structure endures. Even as it’s oppression is painfully obvious to the rest of the world, and fortifies Mississippi being and remaining at the bottom in a multitude of ways. Those who claim the mantle of leadership are inescapably leaders of bottomness. Our young and privileged governor is certainly powerful, yet concurrently he is the Chief Executive of Mississippi’s bottomness.

Mississippi was last among the confederate states to take down the stars and bars. For 125 years black people were forced to live under it. When all the chips were down, still nearly 29% of state representatives and 29% of state senators voted against changing the flag in 2020. They voted against lifting the oppression. Their viewpoint was the only one that mattered – unable to see people of color as full-fledged citizens, brothers and sisters in Christ, and worthy of respect.

In God We Trust is emblazoned on the new state flag – another dollop of incongruence. How exactly do you claim to trust in God yet continuously show partiality to your brother and to the least of these?

The poorest state in the nation where 44% of Mississippi’s annual income is from the federal government – without question a bankrupt state without that generosity. Indebted on top of that; annual service on the state debt this year was $439 million, up $2 million from 2021. Overall state spending increased in the last year by 3.83% – in a conservatively controlled state.

healthinsurance.org says that Mississippi leaves $2 billion on the table this year by not expanding Medicaid. Therefore, hundreds of thousands of Mississippians go without basic health insurance that would be paid for by the federal government. Their reasoning is clear – the majority of those uninsured are African American and the majority white Christian conservative legislators won’t allow it.

That same form of oppression is applied directly to new mothers who are poor by denying a postpartum extension of Medicaid. Failing to extend mom’s coverage from 60 days to 12 months ends up putting mothers in caskets every year in Mississippi – House Speaker Philip Gunn lets it die on the vine – stone cold racist oppression.

The list of examples goes on and on. Most recently the Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2022 cutting income tax, was signed by our governor despite him being vocal about wanting a full elimination. House Bill 531 that drove the tax cut forward had 34 sponsors, 16 of which are on the list of those who voted against changing the state flag.

In a poor state, an indebted state, this becomes another vehicle of oppression because the wealthy benefit the most and the poor suffer the most. So income tax is cut, but grocery tax is alive and well. We can’t live without food. And so it goes in the Hospitality State. We would normally not combine the words hospitality and oppression, but therein lies the contradiction of Mississippi.

Despite past federal investigations always uncovering the obvious, there is no will to change, only to do the barest minimum of remediation necessary so there is no interruption to federal funding. Yet who do you see screaming from the rooftops about Mississippi’s oppressive culture, attitudes and behavior? Almost no one.

Desolately, until a higher percentage of white Christians, in our predominately white Christian state demand change, oppression will remain a way of life in Mississippi.