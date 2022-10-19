Two institutions that are more than conquerors unite in fellowship

By Daphne Monix Higgins,

Contributing Writer,

“Thee I Love” proudly rolls off the tongues of students and alumni of Jackson State University regardless of the gathering, but these words served a dual meaning for congregants attending JSU Day at College Hill M. B. Church Sunday, October 16, 2022. Church members, visitors and JSU guests exclaimed the same sentiment of “Thee, I Love” the Lord and JSU!

The regular 10 a.m. worship experience served as the official kick-off event in preparation for the university’s 2022 Homecoming activities. With events scheduled throughout the week, the culmination is the Homecoming football game between JSU and Campbell University Saturday, October 22, at 2 p.m. at Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Stadium in Jackson.

As a prelude to the annual celebration, College Hill opened its doors to the university’s community for praise and worship. Following opening remarks from the church’s pastor, Rev. Chauncy L. Jordan, Sr., the choir, led by Calandra Davis; saluted all attendees through song.

Charence Higgins, Miss Jackson State University 2015 – 2016 and a life-long College Hill member, served as the program’s mistress of ceremonies. Members of the church’s College Ministry led the program for the day and university representatives offered greetings.

Salutations from the school were delivered by Joshua Edwards, Mr. Jackson State University; Madison Cathey, Student Government Association president; and Dr. Thomas K. Hudson, president of Jackson State University.

Rev. Jordan’s sermon, taken from Romans 8: 31-39, highlighted verse 37, which reads: “Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.” Rev. Jordan shared with the congregation that a lot of times, we can lose control of situations, but God is in control of all things.

As the pastor encouraged everyone to read Romans 8 in its entirety, he emphasized that in God’s “sovereign wisdom and power, He knows what’s going on. We can always depend on God. We are more than conquerors through Christ, our Lord. Reading this verse can help us to better understand what is going on in our lives/with our journeys.”

At the end of his message, Pastor Jordan presented Hudson a monetary gift of support for the university.

College Hill and JSU have been united in fellowship since the church’s inception. The College Hill legacy began in then Robinson Hall on Rose and Pascagoula Streets in Jackson. Jackson College, now Jackson State University (Thee I Love), donated land to College Hill and the two executed their purpose of learning academically and spiritually through scholastic knowledge and the practice of religious theory.

Both institutions have changed leadership several times since their union began more than a century ago, but their partnership of service and fellowship has stood the test of time because they are “more than conquerors.” They are true believers in “Thee, I Love”; either academically and spiritually or both.