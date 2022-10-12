Jackson trash – time and pressure

By Chris Young ,

Contributing Writer,

In the 1994 drama The Shawshank Redemption, Morgan Freeman’s character, Red, delivered some amazing and memorable lines; one that I think of often is “Geology is the study of pressure and time. That’s all it takes really, pressure and time.” And it’s just that way with our City of Jackson trash collection fiasco.

Over time, residents have become accustomed to the new vendor, Richard’s Disposal, Inc. out of New Orleans. It was a bumpy start for sure, but after the first two to three weeks the complaints lessened, and now, in their seventh month on the job, it’s a rare day when you hear bona fide complaints. Time hurries on, and the change in vendors has been accepted by the residents.

The majority of the seven-member city council, well that’s a different story altogether. Their resistance to the change away from Waste Management has been devout. Through three Request for Proposal processes, they denied the mayor a shift away from WM, who based on the current cost with Richard’s, had been bilking the taxpayers of Jackson.

Mayor Lumumba had acquiesced, first by agreeing to give WM one final six-month extension through March of this year, and again by presenting the four options from the third RFP process directly to the council giving them a chance to whittle the finalists from four to two options, in a blind process. But when he brought his selection of the final two options back to the council, revealing that Richard’s was the winner and would save the city $1.2 million per year and $12 million over the life of the contract – the majority of council voted it down once again.

Then they went a step further after Mayor Lumumba issued an emergency contract to Richard’s despite council voting it down twice and then voted to not pay Richard’s for their work once they received the first invoice in June. It certainly makes you wonder why those council members are so bound and beholden to WM. The exceptions to the resistance were Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee and Ward for Councilman Dr. Brian Grizzell.

At various points in time over the course of the trash vendor fiasco, lawsuits have been filed by Pastor Dwayne Pickett, National Waste United, Waste Management of Mississippi, Jackson City Council, the Mayor of Jackson, and Richard’s Disposal. The legal fees billed to the city alone exceeded $161,000, per WLBT on June 13. An open records request in late August by this writer focusing on legal fees did not appear complete but appeared to reflect $68,128.96 paid to two law firms after June 2022, bringing the total to a minimum of $229,128.96.

Adding more weight to the backs of taxpayers, in July City Council voted 4-3 to approve a rate increase for trash collections for the first time since 2006, from $20.80 to $37.00; a 77+% increase.

The pressure side of the equation manifested October 6 when Richard’s informed the city that it would cease collections at the end of the day Saturday, October 8. Hours after the announcement, at a special city council meeting there was a slight buzz in City Hall that perhaps some council members were changing their mind about payment. Sure enough, by the following evening WAPT reported that a deal had been reached to pay Richard’s $4.8 million ($808,000 x 6 months) it owes and continue paying them monthly as their trucks continue to roll in Jackson. This agreement is said to be in effect at least until the Mississippi Supreme Court rules on current litigation, which is not expected until early next year.

On Tuesday, October 11, at a regular city council meeting, things took yet again another turn. After being in executive session for slightly over two hours, Council President Foote reopened the meeting and indicated that while in closed session they approved two agenda items by a supermajority, with item 41 being amended prior to approval. The original Item 41 was: Order of the city council of Jackson Mississippi authorizing the mayor to continue and complete the request for proposal process to allow an opportunity for a garbage contract approved by the affirmative vote of the Jackson City Council (Stokes).

The Clarion Ledger asked city council attorney John Scanlon if Richard’s Disposal is getting paid today and he responded that “in layman’s terms, we’re still working on it…I believe the parties are close to reaching a resolution, we’re in the process of tweaking the language of an agreed order which we hope to submit to a judge and if the judge will sign it will contain terms for payment.” The Mississippi Link asked Scanlon what the net effect of Item 41 was and he stated, “to select a vendor for the long term period of the six year contract.” He went on to say that “there were three proposals submitted and one was voted down and then vetoed, and then litigation, so this item contemplates the order that was presented to council at that time.”

The Mississippi Link asked Councilman Aaron Banks the same question, and he focused on the mayor needing to abide by the law. When I asked about a change in vendor being connected to Item 41, he indicated “what we did was we completed the RFP process. The mayor has to abide by the law.” When asked if the completion of the RFP process would lead to bringing in a different vendor, he stated “that’s going to lead to the mayor abiding by the law.”

So, it appears what the council is now saying is that the third RFP process was never completed, and they’ve decided now is the time to complete it. Time and pressure. Time will tell what comes next.