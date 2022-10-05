Hope walks the walk

By Christopher Young,

The Hope family of development organizations is dedicated to strengthening communities, building assets and improving lives in the Delta and other economically distressed parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee, and has been very successful.

Comprised of a regional credit union (Hope Credit Union), loan fund (Hope Enterprise Corporation) and policy center (Hope Policy Institute), Hope has provided financial services, leveraged private and public resources, and shaped policies that have benefited more than a million residents in one of the nation’s most persistently poor regions.

These Hope entities were all founded by William J. “Bill” Bynum. In their twenty-eight-year history they have continued to grow rapidly in impact, and here are a few examples from last year alone:

• 125 mortgage loans with 90% of them going to people of color and 64% going to women and 87% to first-time home buyers

• 456 affordable housing units financed which provided a home for 912 people

• 2,630 commercial loans totaling over $85 million, 71% of which went to people of color, contributing to 6,597 jobs being retained and created

Recently on the WJTV Mississippi Insights program, Ed Sivak, one of several Hope executive vice presidents and Chief Policy & Communications Officer, shared with Melanie Christopher another new program which will address racial and gender gaps through a billion dollar boost from the U.S. Treasury Department

“I think it’s important that we level-set with the challenges that we face. Here in Mississippi, we don’t have equal access to financial services. We know that well over half of black households in the state don’t have access to bank accounts or are under-banked, in contrast to one quarter of white households. In small business loans and lending there is significantly different rates of turndowns between those two groups. And also, there are inequitable outcomes in mortgage lending as well,” says Sivak.

He says the new program, Emergency Capital Investment Program (ECIP), will be seeded by $92+ million to be focused on providing small business loans, to start businesses, mortgages, car loans, etc. “Importantly this is going to be in communities that are overlooked and underserved by traditional financial institutions.”

Relating to his statements, the Association for Enterprise Opportunity says about the wealth gap and its consequences: “Wealth gap – the difference between assets and debt – between white and black households in the U.S. is 13 to 1 but shrinks to 3 to 1 among small business owners. Despite that evidence of business ownership as an engine of economic mobility, only 13 percent of black-owned and 20 percent of Latinx-owned businesses reported receiving the full share of financing requested from banks, compared to 40 percent for white-owned firms.”

In the Mississippi Insights interview, Sivak shared the story of a woman in Louisiana who attempted to get a loan for an organic coffee house – black-owned, women-owned business – she was looking for $10,000 and was turned down at a bank. She told Hope that “I couldn’t get the loan because those programs weren’t made for people like me.” He relayed that Hope made the $10,000 loan and now she has a website, thirteen stores selling her product in Louisiana, and talking to some of the biggest retailers in the country.

He indicated that “there are thousands of people like this business owner – in the Delta, in the Black Belt of Alabama, and right here in Jackson Mississippi. We are here to serve them and because of this program we will be able to serve them at levels we have never been able to before.”

The program host, Melanie Christopher, asked, “So you are acknowledging Mississippi of course remains the poorest state in the nation, do you believe improving the lot of our lowest income communities can materially improve our economy as a whole? Sivak responded, “We absolutely need to make sure that everyone has access to the tools to build wealth. You know, given the tools, anyone can thrive, anyone can succeed in our community, yet the reality is that there have been laws put in place and barriers put in place, so particularly people of color could not have access to the wealth building tools that other people have had, and Hope exists to overcome those barriers.”

Christopher then asked about the Mississippi legislative session right around the corner, “What do lawmakers need to do now to give more Mississippians the chance to lift themselves out of poverty?” The question really caught my ear, especially with the extra emphasis in her voice on the words – lift themselves. Sivak said that it is important that we look at the children in the state.

“Nine out of ten children in Mississippi are either black or white, and the numbers are just about equal, yet the poverty rates in those two groups of children are markedly different. The rate is well over 40% for black children compared with 14% for white children. Until we recognize that solutions that invest in all people, particularly our black children, are in the best interests of our state’s economy, the reality is that our economic potential as a state is capped,” Sivak answered

