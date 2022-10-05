Commentary: United Nations report mirrors Mississippi

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

During the month of September, the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Lisa Borden featured a story following a final report by the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD), which was dated August 30, 2022. The report criticized the “systemic and longstanding failure of the United States to take compliance with the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.”

The report tells us that while the United States signed onto the treaty in 1966, it took nearly 30 years before we ratified it in 1994. The U.S. has yet to integrate goals of the treaty into domestic policy. To his credit, on his first day in Office, President Biden signed an Executive Order 13985 – Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government. No doubt a great step, yet far from having the treaty; the oldest of nine core international human rights accords, incorporated into law and policy. And so, we are a party to a treaty on paper only.

The U.S. has failed to create a national human rights institution (NHRI) to monitor implementation of the treaty and the U.S. lacks a national action plan to combat systemic racism and structural discrimination.

Under the heading of Hatred and Extremism, the committee recommended mandatory hate crime training for all law enforcement officials. In the area of Voting Rights, the committee recommended restoring the Voting Rights Act and taking other measures including federal legislation to eliminate unreasonable restrictions on the right to vote. They also recommended steps to ensure that people convicted of felonies have their voting rights restored upon completion of their incarceration, and that the federal government review state laws that provide for the automatic disenfranchisement of those who are incarcerated.

For Prisons, the committee raised concerns about the overrepresentation of racial and ethnic minorities in the prison population and specifically about their being disproportionately held in solitary confinement for long periods of time. Under Healthcare, the committee expressed its concern about lack of access to adequate healthcare in states that did not expand Medicaid. The committee concurred with the SPLC on racially disparate maternal and infant mortality rates and the impact that the Dobbs decision and state abortion restrictions will have on health and healthcare in the Deep South.

When speaking by telephone with Lisa Borden, she emphasized how large swaths of the report focused on the very issues that we are impacted by so prevalently here in Mississippi. She drew my attention to the issues of parole justice in Mississippi, where we are the highest incarcerator per capita in the entire world. To her point, despite the passage of the Mississippi Earned Parole Eligibility Act in July 2021, which saw parole hearings and paroles increase for a few months, the hearings and parole rates are once again declining.

On September 21, at a meeting of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, our own Senator John Horhn (D-26) raised the question about swelling numbers once again, directly to the Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Nathan Cain, who indicated that he did not know why. “Were filling back up with probation and parole officers, the Personnel Board works with us, we got up to 80 vacancies but we have hired 40 in the last month and a half. But I don’t really know the problem,” Cain stated.

Worldpopulationreview.com states Mississippi had 17,577 inmates in 2020. Commissioner Cain indicates that we now have 18,600 but can’t explain why. When pressed further by Senator Horhn about the rise in parole denials, Cain stated that he asked the parole Board not to parole the gangsters, “right now we don’t parole gangsters and that’s a good thing” according to Cain.

I’m not sure what the readers of The Mississippi Link will do with this information, but I chose to go to the websites of both Representative Guest and Senator Wicker and emailed them the following message: Recently the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) released a report indicating that the US has failed to comply with the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination that it entered into in 1966 and ratified in 1994.

Where do you stand on this issue? When you consider what racism costs Mississippi and Mississippians each and every day, shouldn’t we be proceeding to implement policy and law which would make us compliant with the treaty we signed?

Attorney Borden is senior policy counsel for international advocacy at the Southern Poverty Law Center. She oversees their work to advance U.S. implementation of its obligations under international human rights law in the SPLC’s impact areas of decarceration, protecting voting rights and civic engagement, eradicating poverty, and dismantling white nationalism and supremacy.

Please consider visiting the Southern Poverty Law Center website at www.splcenter.org to learn more.