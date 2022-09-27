Man sentenced for Ridgeland home invasion

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr., announced that a man was sentenced in connection to a Ridgeland home invasion.

According to Bramlett, 24-year-old Jordan Collins, of Jackson, was found guilty of multiple offenses, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, armed carjacking and conspiracy. The judge sentenced him to serve a total of 40 years for the various offenses.

Bramlett said Collins was the final suspect of six to be sentenced in the case. He said the suspects plotted to rob an elderly couple living in the Country Club of Jackson and their adult son who resided in Ridgeland.

In mid-2020, Samuel Young was incarcerated in the Marshall County Correctional Facility with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Young had been previously convicted of sexual battery as a violent habitual offender and sentenced to life out of the Madison County Circuit Court. While incarcerated, he started an online affair with Ridgeland resident Deborah Cameron. At the time, Cameron was the long-time live-in girlfriend of the adult son.

According to Bramlett, Young and Cameron devised a plan where they would contract out a home invasion on the son and his elderly parents to steal expensive jewelry, credit cards, and bank account information from both houses. Young contacted David Mitchell, who was also being housed in the Marshall County Correctional Facility to set up the individuals who would do the robberies.

On June 4, 2022, Desmond Jones dropped Jordan Collins and Kneefe Miller off at to son’s Ridgeland home. Debra Cameron was expecting them and left the back door unlocked so that they could get into the house. After entering the home, Collins and Miller pulled guns on the victim and forced him to give them cash and the keys to his vehicle. They then put him in his car at gunpoint and began to drive off. The victim was able to escape from the moving vehicle and called police.

While police were on scene in Ridgeland at the victim’s residence, they received word that his elderly parents had also been the victims of an armed home invasion at their Jackson home. The couple had been awaked by two gunmen entering their home and zip tying them at gunpoint. The two masked gunmen then stole several pieces of jewelry and their vehicle.

Officers were able to identify multiple individuals involved in the planned home invasions. All but Collins pled guilty to various crimes associated with the incidents.