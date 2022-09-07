Commentary: Water blame game can’t shroud the truth

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

One thing is for sure, the blame-game that we’ve been witnessing around the failure of the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant is convenient for politicians, yet a faulty approach overall. No one looks like the good guy in all this. None of this addresses Jackson’s decades long water/sewer dilemma. Yet the finger-pointing and divisions persist.

When state political leaders of the majority party respond this way, it throws new shade on their bedrock of indifference toward Jackson. You will never hear our governor say that he loves the people of Jackson, or that he is going to work arm-in-arm with Jackson until the issue is fixed once and for all. He would surely gag if he attempted to say he was thrilled to be working closely with the major of Jackson. There’s no denying this guilty truth.

It’s a safe bet to conclude that many Jacksonians are silently grateful for the deluge of rains and flooding that brought the O.B. Curtis Plant to its knees. It has already served as a catalyst for a long overdue shift in the status quo. The impacts of the plant gasping for life ended up forcing the hand of the governor. We now have the attention and resources of the federal government – our saving grace – and they won’t suffer fools on the basic facts.

Jackson Mayor Lumumba has been crying “we are in crisis” the whole time he has been in office, and not just about water and sewer, but about poverty, racism, declining tax base, and other realities inherent in being an 83% black city in a predominantly white republican state.

In the seven days since the O.B. Curtis Plant disaster we have seen boots on the ground from FEMA, EPA, Army Corps of Engineers, Mississippi National Guard, technical experts from other states, plant operators from other states, millions upon millions of bottles of water from major corporations and disaster response groups – all descend upon Jackson.

President Biden has called Mayor Lumumba directly. He has also urged the governor to act. It’s been a phenomenal response to a two-pronged disaster: restoring water service to the taps, and distributing drinking and non-potable water for 160,000 souls.

As majestic as it is, this latest round of pain and suffering, was 100% avoidable. The readers of The Mississippi Link newspaper know that all too well.

Second District Congressman Bennie Thompson has fielded many questions over the past week and points out two major themes. The first is that with its majority republican representation in Congress, Mississippi has steered the largest federal funding to rural areas of the state for decades. Even today, four out of six of our federal legislative contingent voted against President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. To their credit, Thompson and Wicker voted for it. Rep. Michael Guest, whose district includes the O.B. Curtis Plant, voted against the bill.

The other issue highlighted by Thompson is that Jackson lacks a comprehensive plan to fix its water and sewer infrastructure. On September 2, he told Mississippi Today, “I have not seen a plan. If a verifiable plan is put forth I will be happy to promote it, and it will be received well in Washington.” He also said, “Years of neglect have contributed to what we have in Jackson. Jackson has been treated differently than other communities. So there has to be give and take on both sides. I encourage that. But I will resist with every fiber in my body for Jackson to be singled out just because it’s Jackson and being treated differently than all other communities and all water systems.”

Recently Jackson Mayor Lumumba told WJTV that “We look forward to sharing our fully outlined plan, one that is supported by the expert advice of the U.S. Water Alliance and the Kellogg Foundation.” Let’s hope he delivers that plan to Rep. Thompson soon.

On Sunday afternoon the city reported “that water pressure should (now) be restored to all Jackson residents,” per WLBT reporting. Nearly twenty-four hours later the governor held a press conference at 11 a.m. on Labor Day. No sign of the mayor of Jackson. Reeves hyped up the state’s intervention and lambasted the operations of the Jackson city government in general, but particularly the operation of the water system. He detailed all the specific numbers of staff now on site from Florida, Louisiana, all the state and federal agencies, and at the end of his list he stated there were two workers from the City of Jackson at the plant. Instead of using any opportunity to embrace and work collaboratively, he doubled down on the blame game and showcased his lack of regard for our black capital city.

This week’s Mississippi Insights program featured a segment with Lt. Governor Hosemann that was recorded previously. When Byron Brown asked about the rift between Jackson and the State and the national coverage its receiving, he responded, “I’m like everyone, I think [we have] been really saddened by the nation press….to see parts of our state reflected as they are being reflected on the national news and newspapers. I think that Mississippi is a big neighborhood. We’ve been through these kinds of things before….what you are going to see is us banding together for 200,000 of our fellow Mississippians who have issues with their water, and you’re going to see us band together across all kinds of lines to come up with a solution, and that process has already started.”

Mississippi is dead last in so many national rankings, elected officials here stealing federal welfare funding from the poorest among us, and now claiming sadness over the national media coverage. Some things you hear from our elected officials is enough to make a grown man cry.