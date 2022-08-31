Commentary: State Auditor White’s office is full of activity

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

You’ve got to hand it to our state auditor, Shadrack “Shad” White, because he is a report generating machine. If my use of the “reports” tab on the Mississippi State Auditors webpage is accurate, he’s published just shy of 180 reports in the four years he has been in office; appointed by Former Governor Dewey “Phil” Bryant.

Nothing seems off-limits to White. He covers everything under the sun, and some things in the shade, as well. The TANF scandal that he announced in February 2020 continues to grow in width and height – appearing to have its origins in the former governor’s office.

He has discovered a lot of other embezzlers in the Hospitality State too, and has found success in clawing back millions of dollars that were stolen.

Last week he issued a report entitled, Dads Matter: The Taxpayer Cost of Fatherlessness. The report is six pages in length, and shares plenty of things we already know: incarceration rates, teen pregnancies, and lower educational attainment are all higher when fatherlessness is present. In a more moderate state this information would be used to apply policies and funding to addressing the issue and the root causes. But here, in a conservative state, the data in the report will probably end up giving more traction to the negative stereotypes that we suffer with. After all, Mississippi is the state where the Governor cancels a 100% federally funded emergency rental assistance program, while he lives rent free in a mansion – courtesy of taxpayers. This report, unlike a majority of taxpayer funded reports that address social issues, included no next-steps, no solutions. So what is this report truly about – what is its purpose?

The Mississippi Legislature, headed up by Lt. Governor Delbert Hoseman and Representative Philip Gunn, refuse to expand Medicaid, refuse to extend postpartum healthcare for poor mothers, refuse to deliver solutions to the gross healthcare disparities in the Delta, and refuse to be genuine problem-solvers for the neglected infrastructure problems in our Capital city – what on earth could lead us to believe that our conservative republican dominated legislature will pick up the ball and run with it on addressing the root causes of fatherlessness? Yes they are Christians, and yes, they are predominantly white, and yes they talk a good game – but our conditions on the ground, and especially for the least of our brethren, do not improve.

Being an optimist, which in Mississippi can seem more like being a bona fide dreamer, I’m hopeful that White’s report on fatherlessness ends up getting the attention of state legislatures from the fiscal perspective. Annually conceding hundreds of millions of dollars unnecessarily, while willfully avoiding addressing the root causes, is like watching the leaky faucet just keep on leaking year after year, rather than confronting the cause. That thinking doesn’t really align with conservative values.

On the other hand, ignoring real life issues plays a major role in Mississippi being where it is today. Resistance to change has its costs. Resistance to embracing diversity has its costs. Resistance to inclusion has its costs. It’s hard to grow while looking backwards. How many conservatives in positions of influence in this state do you hear shouting from the roof-tops that we need to change our ways? And so, whether White’s report on fatherlessness can be a catalyst for change remains to be seem. Until we see change linked to this report, it might end up just being another pot-shot at poor people.

Amid his flurry of activity, White could serve this state by focusing his next report on the multi-faceted costs that Mississippians pay for our mindset; the mindset that is the root cause of being ranked at the bottom, year in and year out; the mindset that allows oppression of poor people; the mindset that kept African Americans under the stars and bars for over one hundred and twenty five years; the mindset that continues to honor confederate Memorial Day, while refusing to acknowledge Black History Month; the mindset that claims to love Mississippi, yet clings to unloving attitudes toward all Mississippians, and even as huge swaths of the state continue to decline.

Let’s hope that White will use our tax dollars to give the state a roadmap leading from the cellar to the promised land of equality for all.