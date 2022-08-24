Jewell Bronaugh, U. S. Deputy Secretary Department of Agriculture, attends CBC Policy Conference in Tunica – Announces land ownership & scholarships

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Deputy Secretary Jewell Bronaugh is a champion for America’s rural communities, families, ranchers, foresters and products. Last week she engaged in the U. S. Administration Officials’ Roundtable Discussion with other leaders from the Biden-Harris Administration in Tunica, Miss.

This was Bronaugh’s first visit to Tunica for the Congressional Black Caucus Institute Policy Conference representing United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) under Bennie Thompson’s leadership. The Tunica sessions are directed towards identification of workable solutions to problems facing minorities. Thus, the conference lends face and voice to an historically under-utilized industry.

In a telephone interview the deputy secretary mentioned that President Biden has worked hard for equity in the U. S. Most recently, he passed the Reduction Act in helping rural Americans lower health costs. Legislation provides $2 million to fight climate change and help feed the world. Additionally, funding is provided to help keep farmers on the land, and help farmers have financial assistance who have experienced discrimination.

“We have announced a nationwide program [about having] gotten resources from the American Rescue Act for ownership of the land called heirs property. We’re assisting in trying to purchase that property and keep land owners owning their land. We have identified financial institutions to make the loan. The program will be available in Mississippi and throughout the U.S. within the next couple of months,” stated Bronaugh.

Bronaugh voiced that there are approximately nine counties in Mississippi that are impacted, “and when partnership is put into place, we will alert a pilot study.”

USDA has selected the following community networks for the Rural Partners Network in Mississippi: Washington County Economic Alliance Community Network, including the counties of Bolivar, Leflore, Sunflower and Washington; Greater Grenada, Lake District Partnership Community Network, including the counties of Grenada and Yalobusha; and North Delta Planning and Development District Community Network, including the counties of Coahoma, Quitman and Tunica.

The Rural Partners Network, a first-of-its-kind collaboration between federal agencies and local leaders and residents, focuses on improving social and economic well-being bolstered by existing local partnerships and assets. Individualized support will be received by Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Mexico and certain Tribes in Arizona.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas.

Brognaugh maintained that land grant institution Alcorn State University “is the only university in Mississippi expecting funding to help for agricultural leaders to provide scholarships in professional development.”

To learn more, visit www.rd.usda.gov.