Jackson’s rising opera star has ‘no limits’ as he soars to NYC – Bell gives a crowd-pleasing farewell performance to his hometown

By Edison T. Brown, III,

Contributing Writer,

A diverse crowd of supporters, family, friends and educators gathered Saturday evening, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m. to witness the fine art of operatic singing. Justin E. Bell, a Jackson native and Murrah High School alum, presented “Ode to Joy: A Farewell Concert” at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Jackson, Miss.

Bell, an operatic tenor, created the event as a gift to the community that contributed to his musical journey. This was his last concert in Mississippi before moving to New York City this month to commence graduate studies in opera at the prestigious Manhattan School of Music.

Bell started his opera studies at The University of Southern Mississippi, graduating Summa Cum Laude in May 2022 with both a Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance and a Bachelor of Music Education in Choral Pedagogy.

The concert repertoire included Italian, French and English art songs and arias along with spirituals and musical theatre.

After the concert, many audience members formed a lengthy line as they expressed their love and support for Bell’s transition to an internationally-known graduate school.

Bell’s pastor, Bishop Ronnie Crudup of New Horizon Church International, said he was “so excited, so proud and just thrilled for Justin. He is another one of our children who is touching the world.” Crudup said his church has always sought to raise children who will take their abilities to the fullest extent, realizing they have no limits. “He is doing that and wow; I am thrilled for Justin and his family,” he said.

Sara Christy, a member of the Mississippi Chorus, learned about Bell’s concert through email. She commented that Bell is “a star on the rise.” “We just had to come and support him,” she said. “We know of his Murrah High School choral teacher.” She said it is just important that we support all our young people. Both Christy and her husband are supporters of opera music. Sara Christy is a retired music teacher.

Bell’s mother, Lisa T. Bell, his biggest fan, counts all the great opportunities her son has received along his journey from early childhood to presently as blessings from God. “I am so grateful to God and to everyone who has supported him over the years,” she said.

“It warmed my heart to see how well the audience applauded his performance,” said Lisa T. Bell. “God has gifted my child with a talent to use for His Glory, and I am grateful.”

Bell was grateful for the excellent turnout and for the support he has received from the community. “This concert truly exceeded all my expectations and dreams of what it could be,” he said. “To see much support from my community, inspire younger students, and reconnect with so many meaningful people in my life was a gift. As my first self-produced concert, I am so grateful for everyone involved and the gorgeous music that I had the honor to share. This is only the beginning. Moving forward to NYC, I feel that Jackson has given me wind beneath my wings to soar into my dreams.”

If you would like to donate towards Bell’s graduate studies, he has set up a GoFundMe at this link: https://gofund.me/703ec933 or search “Mississippi to NYC: Support Justin’s Opera Studies”.