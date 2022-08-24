Commentary: Culture of Life in Mississippi

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

Well, we have heard it from Governor Reeves, and Attorney General Fitch, too, so you know it’s the real deal – Mississippi is creating a “culture of life.” These were their words, on numerous media outlets, following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court. A culture of life. A culture of life. A culture of life. I have to keep repeating it over and over, just because it does not ring true to my ears.

Let’s review now how much life is valued in Mississippi. Let’s start with resisting the expansion of Medicaid. Mississippi is one of only twelve states that has refused to do so. Mississippi is the poorest state in the country.

Medicaid expansion would immediately provide insurance for an additional 300,000 residents with the Federal Government paying 90% of the cost by using ARPA funds it increases to 93% for the next five years and allows millions in savings that would fund a sixth year of expansion at zero net cost to the state.

Yet Governor Reeves and Speaker Gunn are opposed to helping poor people, despite claiming to be Christians. I wonder why they would take that stance? 600,000 people in Mississippi live below the poverty line – 34% of black people and 13% of white people in Mississippi according to the Kaiser Foundation and the U.S. Census Bureau. Does that figure into their stance?

What about extending Medicaid eligibility for poor post-partum mothers? The Mississippi Mortality Report in 2019 indicates that 86% of pregnancy-related deaths occur postpartum, and the mortality rate for black mothers is three times higher than for white mothers.

Along with being the poorest state in the country, overall healthcare in Mississippi is ranked 50th by U.S. News & World Report. Once again, the Federal Government would pay 85 cents on the dollar for the extension of eligibility. Here in Mississippi Senate Bill 2033 passed overwhelmingly, including 30 Republican senators, yet once it got to the Lower Chamber, Gunn made sure it died on the calendar once again.

Health disparities by race is a well-known fact in Mississippi. 60 of 82 counties in Mississippi are living in poverty (at least 20% of population for at least 30 years), according to numerous sources, including welfareinfo.org. Many communities lack sufficient food, many lack access to fresh fruits and vegetables – Dollar General doesn’t sell them.

Many communities do not have access to appropriate healthcare due to physician shortages and hospital and clinic closures. Many poor people have challenges with transportation. There is the strong correlation between low education levels and poor health outcomes. All or parts of every county in the Mississippi Delta live in poverty. Poverty and a culture of life do not go together.

Speaking of the Delta, Spotlight on Poverty & Opportunity just published a study by the University of Colorado on a small community that they refused to name due to the stigma involved, where 80% of the kids tested positive via stool samples for parasite infections. “The levels of intestinal inflammation in the Mississippi children sampled were 17 times higher than those documented among indigenous Shuar children from Amazonian Ecuador.” These parasites are predominantly caused by exposure to raw sewage – frequent flooding and infrastructure neglect leads to sewage backups. Culture of life you say?

We cannot overlook that Mississippi has the highest COVID death rate in country, as reported by U.S. News & World Report. Once again, not a culture of life.

In Mississippi poor people are looked down on by our elected officials and their constituents. The governor makes excuses in his resistance to helping Jackson with its water troubles. He makes blanket statements like, “the city is not spending money the way it should,” reported by WAPT on August 4. He doesn’t provide any specifics. He does not appear invested in Jackson moving forward.

Now imagine the infrastructure nightmares in rural areas of Mississippi. And now, in this season of receiving an additional $6 billion extra from the American Rescue Plan Act, how much is going to infrastructure? Then we discover through dogged reporting by Anna Wolfe at Mississippi Today, that former and current elected officials have stolen $77+ million dollars intended to provide a safety net for the poorest among us.

Mississippi earns its horrid rankings. It does so by its attitudes and its actions. There is no culture of life for all of Mississippi, only for some.

Mister Governor, how do you explain this caldron of pain, suffering and death to your children? How do you tell them it was okay for you to steal federal dollars for a pet project like a fitness center that offer fitness bootcamps to legislators, money that was explicitly given to Mississippi as a safety net for the poorest among us? How do you pull that off? Do you pull them aside before Sunday school or after Sunday school, to let them know how?